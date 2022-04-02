Indigenous seek return of artifacts in Rome

Reuters, VATICAN CITY





Canadian indigenous leaders seeking an apology for the Catholic Church’s role in notorious residential schools where children were abused also want to start a dialogue on the return of native artifacts held in the Vatican Museums.

“My view is that we should sit down with Church officials and begin discussions about repatriation,” said Phil Fontaine of the Sagkeeng First Nation and former National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN).

Fontaine, 77, was part of an AFN delegation that spoke to the pope privately for two hours on Thursday. They want Pope Francis to travel to Canada to make an official apology for the schools where indigenous children were abused and their culture denied.

Members of the Assembly of First Nations perform in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican on Thursday. Photo: AP

Fontaine and other participants said the return of artifacts also came up in three meetings with the pope this week.

In 1925, pope Pius IX held a world exposition of indigenous artifacts, displaying more than 100,000 objects, most sent to the Vatican by Catholic missionaries from around the world.

Nearly half of them later formed the Anima Mundi museum of art and artifacts in Vatican City and were transferred to the Vatican Museums in the 1970s.

One item the delegates saw is a kayak made of wood and sealskin by the Inuvialuit of the Mackenzie Delta of the western arctic and believed to be 100 to 150 years old.

Although an Inuvialuit leader last year demanded its immediate return to Canada, Fontaine called for a calm, studied solution to repatriation.

“We have to decide where we want those to go and how they are going to be protected, what kind of environment they will be placed in,” Fontaine said in St Peter’s Square.

“There are museums all over the world with indigenous artifacts from Canada, and so this has to be a very involved discussion with many different jurisdictions,” he said.

That would have to include determining if items were gifts or taken without permission, he said.

“It isn’t unique to the Catholic Church, but that does not prohibit the Catholic Church and its highest authorities from beginning discussions on what to do about these artifacts and their repatriation to Canada,” he said.

The Vatican Museums often lend items to other institutions and have said the kayak might go on tour after it is restored.