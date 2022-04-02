Russian troops leave Chernobyl site

AIR RAID CLAIMS: A governor in Russia wrote online that Ukrainian helicopter gunships had crossed the border and struck an oil depot, but the claim had not yet been verified

AP, KYIV





Russian troops early yesterday left the heavily contaminated Chernobyl nuclear site after returning control to Ukrainians, authorities said, as residents in parts of eastern Ukraine braced for renewed attacks and awaited blocked supplies of food and other humanitarian relief.

Ukraine’s state power company, Energoatom, said the pullout at Chernobyl came after soldiers received “significant doses” of radiation from digging trenches in the forest in the exclusion zone around the closed plant.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said it could not independently confirm the exposure claim.

A Ukrainian soldier carries a child of a displaced family as they cross a river on the outskirts of Kyiv on Thursday. Photo: AFP

Russian forces seized the Chernobyl site in the opening stages of the Feb. 24 invasion, raising fears that they would cause damage or disruption that could spread radiation.

Edwin Lyman, a nuclear expert with the US-based Union of Concerned Scientists, said it “seems unlikely” a large number of troops would develop severe radiation illness, but it was impossible to know for sure without more details.

In what would be the first attack of its kind, if confirmed, the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region accused Ukraine of flying helicopter gunships across the border yesterday morning and striking an oil depot.

The depot run by Russian energy giant Rosneft is about 35km north of the Ukraine-Russia border.

The helicopter attack set the facility ablaze, and two people were injured, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote in a post on Telegram.

“The fire at the oil depot occurred as a result of an airstrike from two helicopters of the armed forces of Ukraine, which entered the territory of Russia at a low altitude,” the governor wrote on the messaging app.

It was not immediately possible to verify the claim or images that were circulating on social media of the alleged attack.

Russia has reported shelling from Ukraine before, including an incident last week that killed a military chaplain, but not an incursion of its airspace.

In the encircled strategic port city of Mariupol, Russian forces on Thursday blocked a convoy of 45 buses attempting to evacuate people after the Russian military agreed to a limited ceasefire in the area.

Only 631 people were able to get out of the city in private vehicles, the Ukrainian government said.

Russian forces also seized 14 tonnes of food and medical supplies in a dozen buses that were trying to make it to Mariupol, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Western officials said there were growing indications Russia was using its talk of de-escalation in Ukraine as cover to regroup, resupply its forces and redeploy them for a stepped-up offensive in the eastern part of the country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned that Russian withdrawals from the north and center of the country were a military tactic to build up strength for attacks in the southeast.

“We know their intentions,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address to the nation. “We know that they are moving away from those areas where we hit them in order to focus on other, very important ones where it may be difficult for us.”

“There will be battles ahead,” he added.