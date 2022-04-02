WWF report warns of illegal wildlife trade in Myanmar

AP, BANGKOK





Illegal online purchases of wildlife are increasing in Myanmar, a WWF report released yesterday showed, calling the trend a threat to public health and endangered species.

The report found that enforcement of bans on such transactions has weakened amid political turmoil following last year’s military takeover.

The number of such dealings rose 74 percent year-on-year to 11,046, nearly all of them involving sales of live animals, it said.

A tiger cub seized from Burmese smugglers is examined in Thailand’s Chaiyaphum Province on Oct. 26, 2012. Photo: AP

Among the 173 species traded, 54 were threatened with global extinction, the report said.

Researchers identified 639 Facebook accounts belonging to wildlife traders.

The largest online trading group had more than 19,000 members and dozens of posts per week, it said.

The animals bought and sold included elephants, bears, gibbons, Tibetan antelopes, critically endangered pangolins and an Asian giant tortoise, it said.

The most popular were various species of monkeys, often bought as pets, it said.

Most of the animals advertised for sale were taken from the wild, the report said.

They also included civets, which along with pangolins have been identified as potential vectors in the spread of COVID-19, it added.

Shaun Martin, who heads the WWF’s Asia-Pacific regional cybercrime project, said monitoring of the online wildlife trade shows different species being kept close together, often in the same cage.

“With Asia’s track record as a breeding ground for many recent zoonotic diseases, this sharp uptick in online trade of wildlife in Myanmar is extremely concerning,” he said.

The unregulated trade in wild species and resulting interactions between wild species and humans raise the risks of new and possibly vaccine-resistant mutations of SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses that could evolve undetected in nonhuman hosts into more dangerous variants, experts say.