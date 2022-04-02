Colombo was under heavy security yesterday, after hundreds of protesters tried to storm the Sri Lankan president’s home in a night of violence and anger at a dire economic crisis.
The South Asian nation is seeing severe shortages of essentials, sharp price rises and crippling power cuts in its most painful downturn since independence in 1948. Many fear it will default on its debts.
Thursday night’s unrest saw hundreds of people, rallied by unidentified campaigners on social media, march on Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s home, demanding his resignation.
Photo: AFP
They set two military buses and a police jeep ablaze, threw bricks to attack officers and barricaded a main road into Colombo with burning tires.
One person was critically injured and police said five officers were hurt in running battles.
Forty-five people were arrested, they said.
Photo: Reuters
Security forces fired into the crowd, and used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the demonstrators.
It was not immediately clear whether they used live rounds or rubber bullets.
An overnight curfew was lifted early yesterday morning, but police and military presence was beefed up around the city, where a burnt-out wreckage of a bus was still blocking the road to Rajapaksa’s house.
Rajapaksa’s office said that the protesters wanted to create an “Arab Spring” — a reference to anti-government protests in response to corruption and economic stagnation that gripped the Middle East more than a decade ago.
“The Thursday night protest was led by extremist forces calling for an Arab Spring to create instability in our country,” the president’s office said in a brief statement.
Rajapaksa was not at home during the protest, official sources said.
A live broadcast by a private television network abruptly stopped after what journalists said was pressure from the government.
However, videos shared on social media verified as genuine by Agence France-Presse showed men and women shouting: “lunatic, lunatic go home” and demanding that all members of the powerful Rajapaksa family step down.
The president’s elder brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa serves as Sri Lankan prime minister while his youngest brother, Basil Rajapaksa, serves as Sri Lankan minister of finance.
The president’s eldest brother and nephew also hold Cabinet positions.
Sri Lanka’s predicament has been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, which torpedoed tourism and remittances.
Many economists say it has been exacerbated by government mismanagement and years of accumulated borrowing.
The most recent official data, released yesterday, showed that inflation in Colombo hit 18.7 percent last month, the sixth consecutive monthly record. Food prices also soared a record 30.1 percent.
Colombo imposed a broad import ban in March 2020 to save foreign currency needed to repay nearly US$7.0 billion this year to service its US$51 billion in debts.
Diesel shortages sparked outrage across Sri Lanka in the past few days, but the protests had been in various towns and not aimed at any top leader.
However, diesel was unavailable at stations across the country on Thursday, according to officials and media reports.
The state electricity monopoly said it enforced a 13-hour power cut starting that day — the longest ever — because it did not have diesel for generators.
Several state-run hospitals have stopped conducting surgeries as they have run out of essential life-saving medicines.
Colombo has said it is seeking a bailout from the IMF while asking for more loans from India and China.
IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters in Washington on Thursday that such talks should begin “in the coming days,” with Sri Lanka’s finance minister expected in the US capital.
