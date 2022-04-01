Astronomers have discovered the farthest star yet, a super-hot, super-bright giant that formed nearly 13 billion years ago at the dawn of the cosmos.
However, the luminous blue star is long gone, and so massive that it almost certainly exploded into bits just a few million years after emerging.
Its swift demise makes it all the more incredible that an international team spotted it with observations by the Hubble Space Telescope. It takes eons for light emitted from distant stars to reach Earth.
“We’re seeing the star as it was about 12.8 billion years ago, which puts it about 900 million years after the Big Bang,” said astronomer Brian Welch, a doctoral student at Johns Hopkins University and lead author of the study appearing in Wednesday’s edition of the journal Nature.
“We definitely just got lucky,” he said.
He nicknamed it Earendel, an Old English name which means morning star or rising light — “a fitting name for a star that we have observed in a time often referred to as ‘Cosmic Dawn,’” he said.
The previous record-holder, Icarus, also a blue supergiant star spotted by Hubble, formed 9.4 billion years ago. That is more than 4 billion years after the Big Bang.
In both instances, astronomers used a technique known as gravitational lensing to magnify the minuscule starlight.
Gravity from clusters of galaxies closer to us — in the foreground — serve as a lens to magnify smaller objects in the background. If not for that, Icarus and Earendel would not have been discernible given their vast distances.
Although researchers have used Hubble to find galaxies as far away as 300 million to 400 million years after the universe-forming Big Bang, their individual stars are impossible to pick out.
“Usually they’re all smooshed together ... but here, nature has given us this one star — highly, highly magnified, magnified by factors of thousands — so that we can study it,” said NASA astrophysicist Jane Rigby, who participated in the study. “It’s such a gift really from the universe.”
