A pregnant US citizen was held in China for eight months and threatened that she could not leave unless she convinced her mother to return to China, authorities said on Wednesday, as they criminally charged a man who they said enlisted a US law enforcement officer and others to help repatriate Chinese facing trouble at home.
Sun Hoiying, 53, was charged in a criminal complaint in Manhattan federal court with failing to register as an agent of the People’s Republic of China as he allegedly pursued about 35 individuals described as fugitives from China.
The charge came in an FBI probe of people working at the direction of Chinese government officials to pressure others in the US and elsewhere to return to China to face charges or reach financial settlements with the government there.
Sun is at large in China after operating in the US from February 2017 to February, as he hired private investigators in the US to gather personal information on targets of the Chinese government, US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said in a statement.
In one instance, Sun met with a person in New York City along with a local US law enforcement officer to threaten and pressure the person who was targeted by the Chinese government with claims that she would face adverse and retaliatory actions if she did not comply with the Chinese government demands, the complaint said.
In another, a pregnant US citizen was ensnared in Sun’s pursuits when she traveled to China in October 2016 with her spouse and a child to visit relatives, the complaint said.
After the visit, the woman’s spouse and child were permitted to leave the country, but the woman was told by a prosecutor that she was banned from leaving until she caused her mother to return to China to resolve a criminal case stemming from alleged corruption at a property management company where she had worked, it said, adding that she was held against her will.
The woman was allowed to leave China in May 2017 after US officials in China were notified that the ban would be lifted if she carried certain documents from China to give to her mother, the complaint said.
Williams said the man’s actions were part of what Beijing labeled “Operation Fox Hunt,” when it announced in July 2014 that it was going to pursue and repatriate Chinese nationals.
US Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen said Sun “enlisted others, including a sworn law enforcement officer, to spy on and blackmail his victims. Such conduct is both criminal and reprehensible.”
Sun posed as the owner of a China-based insurance loss-adjusting company that aided a Chinese court in finding fugitives who had fled from economic crimes so they would not face lawsuits, the complaint said.
Earlier last month, the US Department of Justice charged five people with acting on behalf of the Chinese government to stalk, intimidate and silence advocates or dissidents of the government, including a congressional candidate in New York.
In a 2020 case introducing the Fox Hunt investigation, prosecutors charged eight people in a Chinese government pressure campaign aimed at coercing a New Jersey man who was wanted by Beijing into returning to China to face charges.
‘MANY INFORMERS’: A Ukrainian commander said his side knows from informants as soon as Chechen forces on behalf of Moscow start to prepare any operations The Russian army is riddled with informers and using “old methods of warfare” against Ukrainian forces, the head of Ukraine’s GUR defense intelligence agency said in an interview published on Friday. Brigadier General Kyrylo Budanov also told US publication The Nation that a “very large number of people” have been mobilized to engage in guerrilla warfare behind Russian lines. Budanov said that although Ukrainian forces have held out against the Russian military for a month, the situation remains “very difficult.” “We have large Russian forces on our territory, and they have encircled the cities of Ukraine,” he said. “As for the prospects of
‘HOLD IN THE REGION’: The Pacific country would have to ask Beijing for permission to release information about joint deals, leaked files showed A leaked document indicates that China could boost its military presence in the Solomon Islands — including with ship visits — in a development that is raising alarm in nearby Australia and beyond. The Solomon Islands revealed on Thursday that it had signed a policing cooperation agreement with China, but more concerning to Australia was the draft text of a broader security arrangement that was leaked online. Under the terms of the draft agreement, China could send police, military personnel and other armed forces to the Solomon Islands “to assist in maintaining social order” and for a variety of other reasons. It
‘FIGHT FOR FOOD’: People not in lockdown are lining up at grocery stores, while ‘those who are sit up all night trying to order food on apps,’ a resident wrote online Millions of people in Shanghai were yesterday confined to their homes as the eastern half of China’s financial hub went into lockdown to curb the country’s biggest ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The move, announced late on Sunday, caused a run on grocery stores by residents who have become exasperated with authorities’ inability to snuff out the outbreak despite nearly three weeks of increasingly disruptive measures. Authorities are imposing a two-phase lockdown of the city of about 25 million people to carry out mass testing. The government had sought to avoid the hard lockdowns regularly deployed in other Chinese cities, opting instead for rolling localized
FAMILY ‘DEVASTATED‘: An advocacy group said it would be a ‘travesty of justice’ to hang Nagaenthran Dharmalingam and an affront to the rights of disabled people Singapore’s top court yesterday dismissed a last-ditch appeal against a death sentence for a mentally disabled Malaysian man. Nagaenthran Dharmalingam was arrested in 2009 for trafficking a small quantity of heroin and handed a then-mandatory death sentence the following year. He was originally scheduled to be hanged in November last year, but the plan sparked criticism due to concerns about his intellectual disabilities, with the EU and British billionaire Richard Branson among those condemning it. The 34-year-old lodged a final appeal, with his lawyers arguing that executing someone with mental disabilities contravened international law. However, the Singaporean Court of Appeal rejected the challenge, with