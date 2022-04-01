US charges man chasing China’s fugitives

ON THE HUNT: Sun Hoiying and a US law enforcement officer threatened and pressured a target of the Chinese government, and would ‘spy on and blackmail’ others to make them return to China

AP, NEW YORK





A pregnant US citizen was held in China for eight months and threatened that she could not leave unless she convinced her mother to return to China, authorities said on Wednesday, as they criminally charged a man who they said enlisted a US law enforcement officer and others to help repatriate Chinese facing trouble at home.

Sun Hoiying, 53, was charged in a criminal complaint in Manhattan federal court with failing to register as an agent of the People’s Republic of China as he allegedly pursued about 35 individuals described as fugitives from China.

The charge came in an FBI probe of people working at the direction of Chinese government officials to pressure others in the US and elsewhere to return to China to face charges or reach financial settlements with the government there.

Sun is at large in China after operating in the US from February 2017 to February, as he hired private investigators in the US to gather personal information on targets of the Chinese government, US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said in a statement.

In one instance, Sun met with a person in New York City along with a local US law enforcement officer to threaten and pressure the person who was targeted by the Chinese government with claims that she would face adverse and retaliatory actions if she did not comply with the Chinese government demands, the complaint said.

In another, a pregnant US citizen was ensnared in Sun’s pursuits when she traveled to China in October 2016 with her spouse and a child to visit relatives, the complaint said.

After the visit, the woman’s spouse and child were permitted to leave the country, but the woman was told by a prosecutor that she was banned from leaving until she caused her mother to return to China to resolve a criminal case stemming from alleged corruption at a property management company where she had worked, it said, adding that she was held against her will.

The woman was allowed to leave China in May 2017 after US officials in China were notified that the ban would be lifted if she carried certain documents from China to give to her mother, the complaint said.

Williams said the man’s actions were part of what Beijing labeled “Operation Fox Hunt,” when it announced in July 2014 that it was going to pursue and repatriate Chinese nationals.

US Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen said Sun “enlisted others, including a sworn law enforcement officer, to spy on and blackmail his victims. Such conduct is both criminal and reprehensible.”

Sun posed as the owner of a China-based insurance loss-adjusting company that aided a Chinese court in finding fugitives who had fled from economic crimes so they would not face lawsuits, the complaint said.

Earlier last month, the US Department of Justice charged five people with acting on behalf of the Chinese government to stalk, intimidate and silence advocates or dissidents of the government, including a congressional candidate in New York.

In a 2020 case introducing the Fox Hunt investigation, prosecutors charged eight people in a Chinese government pressure campaign aimed at coercing a New Jersey man who was wanted by Beijing into returning to China to face charges.