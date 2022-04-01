China opens trial of journalist Cheng Lei of Australia

AP, BEIJING





The trial of Chinese-Australian journalist Cheng Lei (成蕾) on espionage charges began in Beijing yesterday, with diplomats denied permission to attend proceedings.

Australian Ambassador to China Graham Fletcher told reporters outside the court that he was told he could not be present on grounds that the trial involved state secrets.

“This is deeply concerning, unsatisfactory and very regrettable,” Fletcher said. “We can have no confidence in the validity of the process which is conducted in secret.”

Australia would continue to advocate for Cheng’s rights and interests in accordance with the consular agreement between China and Australia, Fletcher said.

Cheng’s family said they had been informed of the trial and thanked Australia’s diplomats for their support.

“Her two children and elderly parents miss her immensely and sincerely hope to reunite with her as soon as possible,” said the statement, which was forwarded by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

A former presenter for state-owned China Global Television Network, Cheng has been detained for 19 months on suspicion of relaying state secrets abroad.

China has not provided any specifics about what offenses Cheng is accused of committing.

“We have no information about the charges or allegations against Ms Cheng,” Fletcher said. “That is part of the reason we are so concerned.”

Her trial comes amid prolonged tensions between China and Australia over trade, Chinese foreign policy moves, accusations of Chinese meddling in Australian politics and Canberra’s call for a thorough investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, which began in China.

Australian diplomats last visited Cheng in detention on Monday last week, when Fletcher said that she appeared to be “doing OK.”