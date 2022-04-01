Australian and Canadian judges yesterday said that they would stay at Hong Kong’s top court after two senior British justices resigned to avoid endorsing China’s crackdown on political freedoms in the territory.
Judges from common law jurisdictions are invited to sit as non-permanent members at the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal, which is separate from mainland China’s legal system.
British Supreme Court president Robert Reed and fellow judge Patrick Hodge on Wednesday resigned from the court, saying that the Hong Kong government had “departed from values of political freedom and freedom of expression.”
Four of the 10 remaining overseas judges — who unlike Reed and Hodge are retired — have said they will remain, including Australian judges William Gummow, Anthony Murray Gleeson and Robert French.
“We do not intend to resign and we support the judges of the Court of Final Appeal in their commitment to judicial independence,” Gummow, Gleeson and French told reporters in a joint statement.
Former Canadian chief justice Beverley McLachlin also said that she would remain.
“The court is operating as an independent, judicial branch of government — perhaps the last surviving strong institution of democracy,” McLachlin told the Globe and the Daily Mail.
The six remaining members, who are retired British judges, have not made clear whether they will stay.
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said that the resignations were part of a “political plot” by the British government, linking them to a six-month report on Hong Kong expected to be unveiled yesterday, as well as a related debate in the British parliament on Wednesday.
“I can only draw the conclusion that there must be a lot of politics behind it,” Lam told reporters at a news conference. “I remain very confident that we still have very fine judges in the judiciary, both local and from overseas. Hong Kong will continue to benefit significantly.”
British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Liz Truss on Wednesday said that Hong Kong’s National Security Law — imposed by China in 2020 after months of democracy protests in the territory — had led to a “systematic erosion of liberty and democracy.”
Truss said that it was “no longer tenable” for serving British judges to sit at Hong Kong’s top court, as it would risk “legitimizing oppression.”
