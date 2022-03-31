Former US president Donald Trump has called on Russia to reveal any compromising information it might have on US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter.
In an interview excerpt broadcast on Tuesday by Real America’s Voice show Just the News, Trump said that the wife of the mayor of Moscow gave US$3.5 million to Hunter Biden.
“That’s a lot of money,” he said. “She gave him [US]$3.5 million, so now I would think [Russian President Vladimir] Putin would know the answer to that. I think he should release it.”
Photo: AP
“I think we should know that answer,” he said.
Trump has said that the younger Biden received the funds from Elena Baturina, wife of the late Moscow mayor Yuri Luzhkov, in a bid to curry favor with Joe Biden.
While Trump was in the White House, he asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy about Hunter Biden, who was once on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma.
“Why are they giving somebody who knows nothing about energy [US]$187,000 a month plus a [US]$3 million upfront payment?” Trump asked.
He also seemed to link the Bidens to China.
“And I won’t even talk about China, because they haven’t gone into Taiwan yet,” he said, apparently referring to a possible invasion.
“That’ll be next,” he said, without clarifying what he was referring to.
In his election campaign ahead of the 2016 vote in the US, Trump called on Moscow to find missing e-mails from former US secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton, his Democratic opponent at the time.
“Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 e-mails that are missing, I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press,” Trump said in a July 2016 news conference.
Additional reporting by staff writer
‘MANY INFORMERS’: A Ukrainian commander said his side knows from informants as soon as Chechen forces on behalf of Moscow start to prepare any operations The Russian army is riddled with informers and using “old methods of warfare” against Ukrainian forces, the head of Ukraine’s GUR defense intelligence agency said in an interview published on Friday. Brigadier General Kyrylo Budanov also told US publication The Nation that a “very large number of people” have been mobilized to engage in guerrilla warfare behind Russian lines. Budanov said that although Ukrainian forces have held out against the Russian military for a month, the situation remains “very difficult.” “We have large Russian forces on our territory, and they have encircled the cities of Ukraine,” he said. “As for the prospects of
‘HOLD IN THE REGION’: The Pacific country would have to ask Beijing for permission to release information about joint deals, leaked files showed A leaked document indicates that China could boost its military presence in the Solomon Islands — including with ship visits — in a development that is raising alarm in nearby Australia and beyond. The Solomon Islands revealed on Thursday that it had signed a policing cooperation agreement with China, but more concerning to Australia was the draft text of a broader security arrangement that was leaked online. Under the terms of the draft agreement, China could send police, military personnel and other armed forces to the Solomon Islands “to assist in maintaining social order” and for a variety of other reasons. It
‘FIGHT FOR FOOD’: People not in lockdown are lining up at grocery stores, while ‘those who are sit up all night trying to order food on apps,’ a resident wrote online Millions of people in Shanghai were yesterday confined to their homes as the eastern half of China’s financial hub went into lockdown to curb the country’s biggest ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The move, announced late on Sunday, caused a run on grocery stores by residents who have become exasperated with authorities’ inability to snuff out the outbreak despite nearly three weeks of increasingly disruptive measures. Authorities are imposing a two-phase lockdown of the city of about 25 million people to carry out mass testing. The government had sought to avoid the hard lockdowns regularly deployed in other Chinese cities, opting instead for rolling localized
AUSTRALIAN MODEL: An official said that a deal with Beijing on policing was signed to ‘build meaningful cooperation’ to help the Solomon Islands’ development The Solomon Islands has signed a policing deal with China and is to send a proposal for a broader security agreement covering the military to its Cabinet for consideration, a Solomon Islands official said yesterday. The arrangements are likely to concern the US, which last month said that it would open an embassy in the Solomon Islands after senior US administration officials expressed concern that China wanted to create military relationships in the Pacific islands. The Solomon Islands switched diplomatic ties from Taiwan to Beijing in 2019, which partly fuelled discontent that led to riots in the capital, Honiara, in November last