Donald Trump calls on Putin to share Biden information

AFP, WASHINGTON





Former US president Donald Trump has called on Russia to reveal any compromising information it might have on US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

In an interview excerpt broadcast on Tuesday by Real America’s Voice show Just the News, Trump said that the wife of the mayor of Moscow gave US$3.5 million to Hunter Biden.

“That’s a lot of money,” he said. “She gave him [US]$3.5 million, so now I would think [Russian President Vladimir] Putin would know the answer to that. I think he should release it.”

Then-US president Donald Trump speaks at a news conference at the White House in Washington on April 20, 2020. Photo: AP

“I think we should know that answer,” he said.

Trump has said that the younger Biden received the funds from Elena Baturina, wife of the late Moscow mayor Yuri Luzhkov, in a bid to curry favor with Joe Biden.

While Trump was in the White House, he asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy about Hunter Biden, who was once on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

“Why are they giving somebody who knows nothing about energy [US]$187,000 a month plus a [US]$3 million upfront payment?” Trump asked.

He also seemed to link the Bidens to China.

“And I won’t even talk about China, because they haven’t gone into Taiwan yet,” he said, apparently referring to a possible invasion.

“That’ll be next,” he said, without clarifying what he was referring to.

In his election campaign ahead of the 2016 vote in the US, Trump called on Moscow to find missing e-mails from former US secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton, his Democratic opponent at the time.

“Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 e-mails that are missing, I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press,” Trump said in a July 2016 news conference.

