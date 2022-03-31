Nearly half of all pregnancies worldwide are unintended, the UN Population Fund said yesterday, adding that the war in Ukraine could exacerbate what it called a “human rights crisis.”
Out of 121 million unintended pregnancies every year, 331,000 a day — more than 60 percent — end in abortion, almost half of the procedures “unsafe,” the UN agency said in its State of World Population report.
The report was not about “unwanted babies or happy accidents,” but how a combination of gender inequality, poverty, sexual violence, and lack of access to contraception and abortion robbed women of “the most life-altering reproductive choice — whether or not to become pregnant,” it said.
Photo: Reuters
The war in Ukraine and other conflicts are expected to drive the “staggering” number of unintended pregnancies even higher as sexual violence increases and contraception access is disrupted, the report said.
“We have heard stories from pregnant women who knew that nutritionally they weren’t going to be able to support their pregnancy” in Ukraine, UN Population Fund executive director Natalia Kanem said.
“There are also predators and traffickers, and examples of people who are seeing the tragedy of war as an opportunity to target women and girls,” Kanem told reporters.
Studies estimated that more than 20 percent of displaced women worldwide experience sexual violence — “and I would bet that is under-reported, because there is so much stigma around the issue,” she said.
The report said that 7 million women were hospitalized each year after unsafe abortions, which are one of the leading causes of maternal death.
Ayse Akin, a doctor in Turkey, said she had treated numerous women who had died of injuries from clandestine abortions.
“One of them tried to self-abort with knitting needles, another woman tried to self-abort with matches,” Akin told a news conference.
“All of these women were desperate because of an unwanted pregnancy,” she said.
The report was built on new data analyzing unintended pregnancy and abortion rates in 150 countries between 2015 and 2019 from the New York-based Guttmacher Institute, which advocates abortion rights.
‘MANY INFORMERS’: A Ukrainian commander said his side knows from informants as soon as Chechen forces on behalf of Moscow start to prepare any operations The Russian army is riddled with informers and using “old methods of warfare” against Ukrainian forces, the head of Ukraine’s GUR defense intelligence agency said in an interview published on Friday. Brigadier General Kyrylo Budanov also told US publication The Nation that a “very large number of people” have been mobilized to engage in guerrilla warfare behind Russian lines. Budanov said that although Ukrainian forces have held out against the Russian military for a month, the situation remains “very difficult.” “We have large Russian forces on our territory, and they have encircled the cities of Ukraine,” he said. “As for the prospects of
‘HOLD IN THE REGION’: The Pacific country would have to ask Beijing for permission to release information about joint deals, leaked files showed A leaked document indicates that China could boost its military presence in the Solomon Islands — including with ship visits — in a development that is raising alarm in nearby Australia and beyond. The Solomon Islands revealed on Thursday that it had signed a policing cooperation agreement with China, but more concerning to Australia was the draft text of a broader security arrangement that was leaked online. Under the terms of the draft agreement, China could send police, military personnel and other armed forces to the Solomon Islands “to assist in maintaining social order” and for a variety of other reasons. It
‘FIGHT FOR FOOD’: People not in lockdown are lining up at grocery stores, while ‘those who are sit up all night trying to order food on apps,’ a resident wrote online Millions of people in Shanghai were yesterday confined to their homes as the eastern half of China’s financial hub went into lockdown to curb the country’s biggest ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The move, announced late on Sunday, caused a run on grocery stores by residents who have become exasperated with authorities’ inability to snuff out the outbreak despite nearly three weeks of increasingly disruptive measures. Authorities are imposing a two-phase lockdown of the city of about 25 million people to carry out mass testing. The government had sought to avoid the hard lockdowns regularly deployed in other Chinese cities, opting instead for rolling localized
AUSTRALIAN MODEL: An official said that a deal with Beijing on policing was signed to ‘build meaningful cooperation’ to help the Solomon Islands’ development The Solomon Islands has signed a policing deal with China and is to send a proposal for a broader security agreement covering the military to its Cabinet for consideration, a Solomon Islands official said yesterday. The arrangements are likely to concern the US, which last month said that it would open an embassy in the Solomon Islands after senior US administration officials expressed concern that China wanted to create military relationships in the Pacific islands. The Solomon Islands switched diplomatic ties from Taiwan to Beijing in 2019, which partly fuelled discontent that led to riots in the capital, Honiara, in November last