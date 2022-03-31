Half of pregnancies unintended: UN

AFP, PARIS





Nearly half of all pregnancies worldwide are unintended, the UN Population Fund said yesterday, adding that the war in Ukraine could exacerbate what it called a “human rights crisis.”

Out of 121 million unintended pregnancies every year, 331,000 a day — more than 60 percent — end in abortion, almost half of the procedures “unsafe,” the UN agency said in its State of World Population report.

The report was not about “unwanted babies or happy accidents,” but how a combination of gender inequality, poverty, sexual violence, and lack of access to contraception and abortion robbed women of “the most life-altering reproductive choice — whether or not to become pregnant,” it said.

The war in Ukraine and other conflicts are expected to drive the “staggering” number of unintended pregnancies even higher as sexual violence increases and contraception access is disrupted, the report said.

“We have heard stories from pregnant women who knew that nutritionally they weren’t going to be able to support their pregnancy” in Ukraine, UN Population Fund executive director Natalia Kanem said.

“There are also predators and traffickers, and examples of people who are seeing the tragedy of war as an opportunity to target women and girls,” Kanem told reporters.

Studies estimated that more than 20 percent of displaced women worldwide experience sexual violence — “and I would bet that is under-reported, because there is so much stigma around the issue,” she said.

The report said that 7 million women were hospitalized each year after unsafe abortions, which are one of the leading causes of maternal death.

Ayse Akin, a doctor in Turkey, said she had treated numerous women who had died of injuries from clandestine abortions.

“One of them tried to self-abort with knitting needles, another woman tried to self-abort with matches,” Akin told a news conference.

“All of these women were desperate because of an unwanted pregnancy,” she said.

The report was built on new data analyzing unintended pregnancy and abortion rates in 150 countries between 2015 and 2019 from the New York-based Guttmacher Institute, which advocates abortion rights.