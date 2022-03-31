Houthis reject Yemen ceasefire offer

‘MEANINGLESS’: A Houthi official said that if a blockade is not lifted, promises to halt aggression would mean nothing, because the blockade is worse than the war

AP, DUBAI, United Arab Emirates





The Saudi Arabian-led coalition fighting rebels holding Yemen’s capital planned a unilateral ceasefire to begin early yesterday ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, but the Houthis rejected the proposal as “meaningless” without the coalition fully reopening the country’s ports.

The coalition planned to begin the ceasefire at 6am to facilitate negotiations in the kingdom that Yemen’s Houthi rebels are boycotting.

Brigidier General Turki al-Maliki, a spokesman for the coalition, on Tuesday said that it would “take all steps and measures to make the ceasefire successful ... and create a positive environment during the holy month of Ramadan to make peace and end the crisis.”

People receive food aid and supplies at a camp in Hays District, Yemen, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

However, the announcement raised immediate doubts because the Iran-backed rebels are skipping the summit in Saudi Arabia, called by the Saudi Arabia-based Gulf Cooperation Council, because it is taking place in their adversary’s territory.

Other unilateral ceasefires announced by the coalition over the past two years have swiftly collapsed.

Within hours, a Houthi official named Mohammed al-Bukaiti rejected the offer over the continuing closure of the main airport in Sana’a and restrictions on the country’s ports by the coalition.

Soldiers march in Sana’a on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“If the blockade is not lifted, the declaration of the coalition of aggression to stop its military operations will be meaningless, because the suffering of Yemenis as a result of the blockade is more severe than the war itself,” al-Bukaiti wrote on Twitter.

It was not immediately clear how long the ceasefire would have lasted and how the coalition would respond if the Houthis did not comply.

The UN and other groups had been pushing the warring sides to reach a truce for Ramadan, as has tenuously occurred in the past.

Ramadan is likely to start this weekend, depending on the sighting of the new crescent moon.

The Gulf Cooperation Council, a six-nation club of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, began the talks on Tuesday in Riyadh.

The summit is expected to continue through Thursday next week.

On Monday, Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Nayef al-Hajraf held talks with British Ambassador to Yemen Richard Oppenheim and Yemeni officials allied with its internationally recognized, but exiled government.

At the talks al-Hajraf, a Kuwaiti politician, discussed “efforts to stop the war and ways to achieve comprehensive peace to alleviate the human suffering witnessed by Yemeni people,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Hajraf attended the World Government Summit in Dubai on Tuesday, but did not speak about Yemen at his appearance.

Hours later, the council issued a statement quoting al-Hajraf calling on all sides in the war to halt fighting, while again asking the Houthis to take part in the negotiations.

The rebels, who over the weekend attacked an oil depot in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah ahead of a Formula One race there, have called for the talks to be held in a “neutral” country.

“The Saudi regime must prove its seriousness towards peace ... by responding to a ceasefire, lifting the siege and expelling foreign forces from our country,” Houthi spokesman Mohammad Abdul-Salam wrote on Twitter. “Then peace will come and it is time to talk about political solutions in a calm atmosphere away from any military or humanitarian pressure.”