A federal judge on Monday ruled that former US president Donald Trump “more likely than not” engaged in criminal conduct with his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Judge David Carter leveled the explosive accusation in a ruling dealing with subpoenas issued by the congressional committee investigating last year’s Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters.
The ruling comes amid US media reports that Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner is expected to appear voluntarily for a virtual deposition before the committee this week.
Photo: AFP
“Based on the evidence, the court finds it more likely than not that President Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress,” Carter said in a blistering 44-page ruling.
The committee had sought documents from John Eastman, a conservative lawyer who provided legal advice to Trump in the wake of his November 2020 election loss to US President Joe Biden.
Carter, who serves on a US District Court in California, rejected Eastman’s attempt to block handing over e-mails to the committee from his account at Chapman University, the California school where he was a law professor.
Eastman notably authored memos providing dubious legal arguments for how then-US vice president Mike Pence could swing the election to Trump when Congress met on Jan. 6 to certify the results of the vote.
In his ruling, Carter said that Trump had repeatedly urged Pence to throw out Electoral College votes from contested states and had done so in a fiery speech to his supporters shortly before the storming of the US Congress.
Pence resisted the pressure and Biden was certified the winner by Congress after the Capitol was cleared of rampaging Trump supporters.
“Because President Trump likely knew that the plan to disrupt the electoral count was wrongful, his mindset exceeds the threshold for acting ‘corruptly,’” the judge said.
He added that Trump likely knew his allegations of election fraud were baseless and therefore that the plot was unlawful.
Meanwhile, the committee on Monday evening launched criminal proceedings against Trump’s director of the office of trade and manufacturing policy Peter Navarro and deputy chief of staff for communications Dan Scavino.
It voted unanimously to ask the full House to cite the pair for criminal contempt of Congress after they refused to testify to the probe, in defiance of subpoenas.
“This is America. There is no executive privilege for presidents or trade advisers to launch coups or insurrections,” said Jamie Raskin, a Democratic committee member.
‘MANY INFORMERS’: A Ukrainian commander said his side knows from informants as soon as Chechen forces on behalf of Moscow start to prepare any operations The Russian army is riddled with informers and using “old methods of warfare” against Ukrainian forces, the head of Ukraine’s GUR defense intelligence agency said in an interview published on Friday. Brigadier General Kyrylo Budanov also told US publication The Nation that a “very large number of people” have been mobilized to engage in guerrilla warfare behind Russian lines. Budanov said that although Ukrainian forces have held out against the Russian military for a month, the situation remains “very difficult.” “We have large Russian forces on our territory, and they have encircled the cities of Ukraine,” he said. “As for the prospects of
‘HOLD IN THE REGION’: The Pacific country would have to ask Beijing for permission to release information about joint deals, leaked files showed A leaked document indicates that China could boost its military presence in the Solomon Islands — including with ship visits — in a development that is raising alarm in nearby Australia and beyond. The Solomon Islands revealed on Thursday that it had signed a policing cooperation agreement with China, but more concerning to Australia was the draft text of a broader security arrangement that was leaked online. Under the terms of the draft agreement, China could send police, military personnel and other armed forces to the Solomon Islands “to assist in maintaining social order” and for a variety of other reasons. It
AUSTRALIAN MODEL: An official said that a deal with Beijing on policing was signed to ‘build meaningful cooperation’ to help the Solomon Islands’ development The Solomon Islands has signed a policing deal with China and is to send a proposal for a broader security agreement covering the military to its Cabinet for consideration, a Solomon Islands official said yesterday. The arrangements are likely to concern the US, which last month said that it would open an embassy in the Solomon Islands after senior US administration officials expressed concern that China wanted to create military relationships in the Pacific islands. The Solomon Islands switched diplomatic ties from Taiwan to Beijing in 2019, which partly fuelled discontent that led to riots in the capital, Honiara, in November last
‘FIGHT FOR FOOD’: People not in lockdown are lining up at grocery stores, while ‘those who are sit up all night trying to order food on apps,’ a resident wrote online Millions of people in Shanghai were yesterday confined to their homes as the eastern half of China’s financial hub went into lockdown to curb the country’s biggest ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The move, announced late on Sunday, caused a run on grocery stores by residents who have become exasperated with authorities’ inability to snuff out the outbreak despite nearly three weeks of increasingly disruptive measures. Authorities are imposing a two-phase lockdown of the city of about 25 million people to carry out mass testing. The government had sought to avoid the hard lockdowns regularly deployed in other Chinese cities, opting instead for rolling localized