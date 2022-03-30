Trump ‘likely’ obstructed Congress: judge

AFP, WASHINGTON





A federal judge on Monday ruled that former US president Donald Trump “more likely than not” engaged in criminal conduct with his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Judge David Carter leveled the explosive accusation in a ruling dealing with subpoenas issued by the congressional committee investigating last year’s Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters.

The ruling comes amid US media reports that Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner is expected to appear voluntarily for a virtual deposition before the committee this week.

Then-US director of the office of trade and manufacturing policy Peter Navarro speaks to reporters outside the White House in Washington on June 17, 2020. Photo: AFP

“Based on the evidence, the court finds it more likely than not that President Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress,” Carter said in a blistering 44-page ruling.

The committee had sought documents from John Eastman, a conservative lawyer who provided legal advice to Trump in the wake of his November 2020 election loss to US President Joe Biden.

Carter, who serves on a US District Court in California, rejected Eastman’s attempt to block handing over e-mails to the committee from his account at Chapman University, the California school where he was a law professor.

Eastman notably authored memos providing dubious legal arguments for how then-US vice president Mike Pence could swing the election to Trump when Congress met on Jan. 6 to certify the results of the vote.

In his ruling, Carter said that Trump had repeatedly urged Pence to throw out Electoral College votes from contested states and had done so in a fiery speech to his supporters shortly before the storming of the US Congress.

Pence resisted the pressure and Biden was certified the winner by Congress after the Capitol was cleared of rampaging Trump supporters.

“Because President Trump likely knew that the plan to disrupt the electoral count was wrongful, his mindset exceeds the threshold for acting ‘corruptly,’” the judge said.

He added that Trump likely knew his allegations of election fraud were baseless and therefore that the plot was unlawful.

Meanwhile, the committee on Monday evening launched criminal proceedings against Trump’s director of the office of trade and manufacturing policy Peter Navarro and deputy chief of staff for communications Dan Scavino.

It voted unanimously to ask the full House to cite the pair for criminal contempt of Congress after they refused to testify to the probe, in defiance of subpoenas.

“This is America. There is no executive privilege for presidents or trade advisers to launch coups or insurrections,” said Jamie Raskin, a Democratic committee member.