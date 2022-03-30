Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian negotiators were targets of a suspected poison attack, potentially by Moscow hardliners seeking to sabotage peace talks, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
The billionaire businessman, who has been sanctioned by Western nations seeking to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine, has reportedly been shuttling between Kyiv, Moscow and other negotiation sites.
A source familiar with the matter confirmed the report, saying: “Unfortunately this took place, what the Wall Street Journal reported.”
Photo: AFP
After a meeting in Kyiv, Abramovich and at least two senior Ukrainian negotiators developed symptoms including red eyes, painfully watery eyes, and peeling skin on their face and hands, sources cited by the newspaper said.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak did not confirm the incident, instead advising to follow “only the official information.”
“All members of the negotiation team are working as usual today,” Podolyak said. “There is a lot of speculation about the information in the media and various conspiracy theories.”
It was not clear exactly who might have conducted the alleged attack, but those targeted blamed hardliners in Moscow seeking to disrupt ongoing talks to end the war, the Journal said.
The conditions of Abramovich and the other negotiators have improved and their lives are not in danger, the people said.
“It was not intended to kill, it was just a warning,” Christo Grozev, an investigator with open-source collective Bellingcat, said in the Journal after studying the incident.
Grozev, who determined after an investigation that Russian agents poisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent in 2020, saw images of the effects of the apparent Abramovich attack, but no samples could be collected in time for forensic experts to detect poison, the paper reported.
Bellingcat wrote on Twitter that the three men experiencing symptoms “consumed only chocolate and water in the hours before the symptoms appeared.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday said that his government had received offers of support from Russian businessmen, including Abramovich, who owns and is seeking to sell Chelsea Football Club and has had longstanding links to Putin.
Zelenskiy told journalists that the businessmen had said they wanted to “do something” and “help somehow” to de-escalate Russia’s military assault on Ukraine that has left thousands dead.
Zelenskiy did not mention a suspected poisoning and the Journal reported that a Ukrainian presidential spokesman had no information about such an attack.
Western nations have imposed unprecedented sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, including placing oligarchs and other individuals close to Putin on sanctions lists.
The Journal last week reported that Zelenskiy had asked US President Joe Biden to hold off on sanctioning Abramovich, arguing that the Russian billionaire could play a role in negotiating a peace deal with Moscow.
