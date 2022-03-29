Launched his re-election campaign on Sunday, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday told thousands of cheering supporters that opinion polls were wrong and he was sure to win this year’s election that pits good against bad.
Bolsonaro faces a tough challenge to win re-election against his political nemesis, former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Many Brazilians are angry at Bolsonaro’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and high fuel prices.
Photo: Bloomberg
Lula, whose Workers’ Party governed Brazil from 2003 to 2016, maintains a lead of 13 to 15 points over Bolsonaro.
“A false poll published a thousand times will not elect a president,” Bolsonaro said in a speech to supporters dressed in the yellow and green colors of the Brazilian flag. “I am certain of victory, because I have an army at my side, and this army is made up of each of you.”
Bolsonaro is to represent the conservative Liberal Party, which said it was launching his “pre-campaign” as official campaigning has yet to start for the October election.
According to Brazilian law, candidates will only be considered official when they register with electoral authorities in August.
Bolsonaro said his government has successfully cut red tape, including easing restrictions on the possession and carrying of guns, which he said has reduced violence in Brazil.
Last week, he again criticized the country’s electronic voting system, which he said is vulnerable to fraud that could rob him of victory, renewing fears he could refuse to accept defeat like his political idol, former US president Donald Trump.
“What we want is to deliver a country in the future, well into the future, that is much better than the one I received in 2019,” Bolsonaro said at the event in Brasilia. “This isn’t a fight of left versus right, it’s a fight of good against bad.”
Riding a Harley-Davidson motorbike away from the event, 53-year-old Cristiane Sade said Bolsonaro was a patriot and better president than Lula.
“He does not take public money to finance leftist ideas that are very nice in theory, but never work in practice,” she said.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
‘MANY INFORMERS’: A Ukrainian commander said his side knows from informants as soon as Chechen forces on behalf of Moscow start to prepare any operations The Russian army is riddled with informers and using “old methods of warfare” against Ukrainian forces, the head of Ukraine’s GUR defense intelligence agency said in an interview published on Friday. Brigadier General Kyrylo Budanov also told US publication The Nation that a “very large number of people” have been mobilized to engage in guerrilla warfare behind Russian lines. Budanov said that although Ukrainian forces have held out against the Russian military for a month, the situation remains “very difficult.” “We have large Russian forces on our territory, and they have encircled the cities of Ukraine,” he said. “As for the prospects of
‘HOLD IN THE REGION’: The Pacific country would have to ask Beijing for permission to release information about joint deals, leaked files showed A leaked document indicates that China could boost its military presence in the Solomon Islands — including with ship visits — in a development that is raising alarm in nearby Australia and beyond. The Solomon Islands revealed on Thursday that it had signed a policing cooperation agreement with China, but more concerning to Australia was the draft text of a broader security arrangement that was leaked online. Under the terms of the draft agreement, China could send police, military personnel and other armed forces to the Solomon Islands “to assist in maintaining social order” and for a variety of other reasons. It
For Marat, a Russian businessman based in Shanghai, sanctions on his home country have heralded an unexpected opportunity in China as companies struggle to keep their supply chains open. The 42-year-old has already been contacted by a components company seeking partners in China after being cut off from its suppliers in Europe and North America. “‘Just be ready,’” he said was the message from the firm based in Belarus, a Russian ally also under sanctions for supporting its invasion of Ukraine. “It will be a bigger workload for me, and for sure, as a result, bigger rewards,” said Marat, who gave one name
AUSTRALIAN MODEL: An official said that a deal with Beijing on policing was signed to ‘build meaningful cooperation’ to help the Solomon Islands’ development The Solomon Islands has signed a policing deal with China and is to send a proposal for a broader security agreement covering the military to its Cabinet for consideration, a Solomon Islands official said yesterday. The arrangements are likely to concern the US, which last month said that it would open an embassy in the Solomon Islands after senior US administration officials expressed concern that China wanted to create military relationships in the Pacific islands. The Solomon Islands switched diplomatic ties from Taiwan to Beijing in 2019, which partly fuelled discontent that led to riots in the capital, Honiara, in November last