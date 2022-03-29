Brazil vote a fight between good and bad: Bolsonaro

RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN: Brazil’s president faces a tough challenge to win against his political nemesis, former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Launched his re-election campaign on Sunday, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday told thousands of cheering supporters that opinion polls were wrong and he was sure to win this year’s election that pits good against bad.

Bolsonaro faces a tough challenge to win re-election against his political nemesis, former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Many Brazilians are angry at Bolsonaro’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and high fuel prices.

A supporter takes a selfie with a cardboard cutout of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaroahead of a re-election campaign event in Brasilia on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg

Lula, whose Workers’ Party governed Brazil from 2003 to 2016, maintains a lead of 13 to 15 points over Bolsonaro.

“A false poll published a thousand times will not elect a president,” Bolsonaro said in a speech to supporters dressed in the yellow and green colors of the Brazilian flag. “I am certain of victory, because I have an army at my side, and this army is made up of each of you.”

Bolsonaro is to represent the conservative Liberal Party, which said it was launching his “pre-campaign” as official campaigning has yet to start for the October election.

According to Brazilian law, candidates will only be considered official when they register with electoral authorities in August.

Bolsonaro said his government has successfully cut red tape, including easing restrictions on the possession and carrying of guns, which he said has reduced violence in Brazil.

Last week, he again criticized the country’s electronic voting system, which he said is vulnerable to fraud that could rob him of victory, renewing fears he could refuse to accept defeat like his political idol, former US president Donald Trump.

“What we want is to deliver a country in the future, well into the future, that is much better than the one I received in 2019,” Bolsonaro said at the event in Brasilia. “This isn’t a fight of left versus right, it’s a fight of good against bad.”

Riding a Harley-Davidson motorbike away from the event, 53-year-old Cristiane Sade said Bolsonaro was a patriot and better president than Lula.

“He does not take public money to finance leftist ideas that are very nice in theory, but never work in practice,” she said.

