Two Israeli police killed in ‘IS attack’

RESPONSE: Israel said counterterrorism officers had killed the two assailants, while Hamas praised the attack by the Islamic State group, calling it a ‘heroic operation’

AFP, HADERA and JERUSALEM, Israel





Two police officers were shot dead in an attack claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group in the northern Israeli city of Hadera late on Sunday, as top US and Arab diplomats visited the Jewish state for an unprecedented regional meeting, authorities said.

Police said the two gunmen — Israeli Arabs identified by Israeli intelligence as local Islamic State operatives — were killed by counterterrorism officers who happened to be nearby.

“Two members of the Jewish police force were killed and others were injured in an immersive commando attack,” the Islamic State group said in a rare claim of an attack inside Israel.

A police forensics expert places crime scene numbers at the location of an attack in which people were killed by gunmen on a main street in Hadera, Israel, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

Emergency medical responders said “two Israelis” were killed in the attack — a man and a woman — with four other people taken to hospital and two more treated at the scene.

Police said “two terrorists arrived at Herbert Samuel Street in Hadera, and began shooting at a police force there,” resulting in two deaths.

Members of “an Israeli counterterrorism force happened to be in a restaurant nearby, and they ran out and neutralized the terrorists,” police said in a statement.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, right, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meet at the prime minister’s office in Jerusalem on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

Dudu Boani, the police deputy commander for the region, told reporters the two victims of the attack were police officers. He said the assailants were shot dead.

A government security official said the two assailants were Islamic State operatives from Umm El Fahm, an Arab Israeli city.

Residents of the city, which is near Hadera, said police had deployed heavily.

Israeli Minister of Defense Benny Gantz’s office said he was conducting a situation assessment with military, police and intelligence chiefs, while Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had arrived in Hadera and been briefed by police on the attack, his office said.

The army said in a statement that it was deploying additional forces in and around the occupied West Bank.

Hamas, the Islamist movement that rules the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, praised the attack, calling it a “heroic operation” and a “natural and legitimate response” to Israel’s “crimes against our people.”

Islamic Jihad, another Gaza-based militant Palestinian movement, called the attack “an eloquent message from our people against attempts to break our will.”

On Tuesday last week, a man wielding a knife stabbed several people and ran over another in southern Israel, killing four, in one of the deadliest attacks in the country in recent years.

Authorities identified the attacker as an Israeli Arab who had previously been convicted for supporting the Islamic State group.

As Sunday’s attack took place, Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid was hosting his counterparts from three Arab states that recently normalized ties with Israel, alongside Egypt’s top diplomat and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, at a resort in southern Israel, in a gathering that Israel called “historic.”

The talks come amid rising regional concerns over a deal Washington could soon reach with Iran to restore the 2015 nuclear deal.

Israel and most Gulf Arab countries are skeptical of a revived deal with Tehran, which the Jewish state considers a threat to its existence.

“I briefed the participants of the Negev Summit on the details of the Hadera attack,” Lapid said in a statement. “All the foreign ministers condemned the attack, sent their condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.”

“Tonight’s heinous terror attack is an attempt by violent extremists to terrorize and to damage the fabric of life here,” Lapid said.

“Israel will uncompromisingly fight terrorism, and we will resolutely stand together with our allies against anyone who tries to harm us,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Israeli prime minister has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said yesterday, after he met Blinken.

Bennett, who met Blinken in Jerusalem on Sunday on the sidelines of the “historic summit” of Israeli and Arab diplomats, “is feeling well and will continue his schedule as planned from his home,” a statement from his office said.

Pictures published by Israeli media after his visit to Hadera showed Bennett wearing a mask.

However, he did not have a mask during a joint news conference with Blinken on Sunday.