The BBC on Sunday urged the Taliban to reverse what it said was an order to remove international broadcasters from Afghan airwaves, blocking the British broadcaster’s news bulletins.
“The BBC’s TV news bulletins in Pashto, Persian and Uzbek have been taken off air in Afghanistan, after the Taliban ordered our TV partners to remove international broadcasters from their airwaves,” BBC World Service head of languages Tarik Kafala said in a statement.
“We call on the Taliban to reverse their decision and allow our TV partners to return the BBC’s news bulletins to their airwaves immediately,” Kafala said.
The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said that the action against international media was “another chilling development.”
“Taliban instruct Afghan media to suspend any further transmission of international media broadcasts. Another repressive step against the people of Afghanistan,” the UN mission wrote on Twitter.
Kafala called the move “a worrying development at a time of uncertainty and turbulence for the people of Afghanistan.”
More than 6 million Afghans consume the BBC’s journalism on TV every week, he said.
“It is crucial they are not denied access to it in the future,” he added.
The development came as the Taliban, which seized power in August last year, came under pressure last week over female education.
Women’s rights activists on Sunday pledged to launch a wave of nationwide protests if the hardline Islamists governing the country fail to reopen girls’ secondary schools within a week.
Thousands of secondary school girls had flocked to classes earlier last week after institutions reopened for the first time since August.
However, officials ordered the schools shut again just hours into the day, triggering international outrage.
