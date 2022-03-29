The Taliban have ordered airlines in Afghanistan to stop women from boarding flights unless accompanied by a male relative, aviation officials said.
The latest restriction on women follows Wednesday’s shutdown of all girls’ secondary schools just hours after they were allowed to reopen for the first time since the hardline Islamists seized power in August last year.
Two officials from Afghanistan’s Ariana Afghan Airlines and Kam Air late on Sunday said that the Taliban had ordered them to stop boarding women if they were traveling alone.
The decision was taken after a meeting on Thursday between representatives of the Taliban, the two airlines and airport immigration authorities, the officials said, asking not to be named.
Since the Taliban’s return to power, many curbs on women’s freedoms have been reintroduced — often implemented locally at the whim of regional officials from the Afghan Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice.
The ministry said it had not issued any directive banning women from taking flights alone.
However, a letter issued by a senior official of Ariana Afghan to the airline’s staff after the meeting with the Taliban, a copy of which was obtained by Agence France-Presse, confirmed the new measure.
“No women are allowed to fly on any domestic or international flights without a male relative,” it said.
Two travel agents also said that they had stopped issuing tickets to solo women travelers.
“Some women who were traveling without a male relative were not allowed to board a Kam Air flight from Kabul to Islamabad on Friday,” a passenger who was on that flight said.
An Afghan woman with a US passport was also not allowed to board a flight to Dubai on Friday, another source said.
The Taliban have already banned inter-city road trips for women traveling alone, but until now they were free to take flights.
