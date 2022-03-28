World News Quick Take

UNITED KINGDOM

Oligarch’s jets seized

The government has seized two jet aircraft belonging to Russian billionaire Eugene Shvidler as Western governments seeking to end the war in Ukraine put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin by targeting the luxury lifestyles of his closest supporters. Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps on Saturday said that the two aircraft would be detained “indefinitely” after a three-week investigation that had already grounded the planes. The Times of London described the aircraft as a US$45 million Bombardier Global 6500 and a US$13 million Cessna Citation Latitude. “Putin’s friends who made millions out of his regime will not enjoy luxuries whilst innocent people die,” Shapps wrote on Twitter.

ECUADOR

Quake rattles coastal area

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck near the country’s coastal region late on Saturday, damaging buildings and striking down light poles on highways. The quake was at a depth of 40km, with its epicenter 9km south-southeast of Esmeraldas, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said. Videos and images shared on social media showed partially collapsed buildings and some damage inside a hospital after the temblor. Another video showed the earthquake shaking buildings and a vehicle, driving panic-stricken dogs out into the street.

UNITED STATES

One dead in mall shooting

A shooting at a suburban Chicago shopping mall left one man dead and two people wounded, including a teenage girl, while shoppers ran for cover, police said. A person of interest was taken into custody after Friday night’s shooting at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall in Rosemont, a village just northwest of the city, Rosemont police said. Police did not release a motive for the shooting that happened just after 7pm near the mall’s indoor food court, but said it was an “isolated incident” and possibly a targeted attack. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the man who died as Joel Valdes, 20.

NIGERIA

Party names new chair

The country’s ruling party has appointed a new chairman at a national convention meant to end infighting as it prepares to select a candidate to replace President Muhammadu Buhari in next year’s election. Buhari, who was first elected in 2015, spent weeks negotiating with the party’s state governors and delegates to push a consensus position before the convention on Saturday. Late on Saturday night, the party agreed on Abdullahi Adamu, a senator who had been backed by Buhari to avoid more infighting, the All Progressives Congress party electoral committee said.

RUSSIA

Baku accused of violation

Moscow on Saturday accused Azerbaijan of violating a ceasefire agreement by entering the Russian peacekeeping mission’s zone in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, the first time Russia publicly assigned the blame for violating the 2020 deal. The Ministry of Defense also accused Azerbaijani troops of using Turkish-made drones to strike Karabakh troops, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow expressed “extreme concern” over the spiraling tensions in the region. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said that it “regretted the one-sided statement of Russia’s defense ministry, which does not reflect the truth.”