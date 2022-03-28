UNITED KINGDOM
Oligarch’s jets seized
The government has seized two jet aircraft belonging to Russian billionaire Eugene Shvidler as Western governments seeking to end the war in Ukraine put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin by targeting the luxury lifestyles of his closest supporters. Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps on Saturday said that the two aircraft would be detained “indefinitely” after a three-week investigation that had already grounded the planes. The Times of London described the aircraft as a US$45 million Bombardier Global 6500 and a US$13 million Cessna Citation Latitude. “Putin’s friends who made millions out of his regime will not enjoy luxuries whilst innocent people die,” Shapps wrote on Twitter.
ECUADOR
Quake rattles coastal area
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck near the country’s coastal region late on Saturday, damaging buildings and striking down light poles on highways. The quake was at a depth of 40km, with its epicenter 9km south-southeast of Esmeraldas, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said. Videos and images shared on social media showed partially collapsed buildings and some damage inside a hospital after the temblor. Another video showed the earthquake shaking buildings and a vehicle, driving panic-stricken dogs out into the street.
UNITED STATES
One dead in mall shooting
A shooting at a suburban Chicago shopping mall left one man dead and two people wounded, including a teenage girl, while shoppers ran for cover, police said. A person of interest was taken into custody after Friday night’s shooting at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall in Rosemont, a village just northwest of the city, Rosemont police said. Police did not release a motive for the shooting that happened just after 7pm near the mall’s indoor food court, but said it was an “isolated incident” and possibly a targeted attack. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the man who died as Joel Valdes, 20.
NIGERIA
Party names new chair
The country’s ruling party has appointed a new chairman at a national convention meant to end infighting as it prepares to select a candidate to replace President Muhammadu Buhari in next year’s election. Buhari, who was first elected in 2015, spent weeks negotiating with the party’s state governors and delegates to push a consensus position before the convention on Saturday. Late on Saturday night, the party agreed on Abdullahi Adamu, a senator who had been backed by Buhari to avoid more infighting, the All Progressives Congress party electoral committee said.
RUSSIA
Baku accused of violation
Moscow on Saturday accused Azerbaijan of violating a ceasefire agreement by entering the Russian peacekeeping mission’s zone in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, the first time Russia publicly assigned the blame for violating the 2020 deal. The Ministry of Defense also accused Azerbaijani troops of using Turkish-made drones to strike Karabakh troops, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow expressed “extreme concern” over the spiraling tensions in the region. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said that it “regretted the one-sided statement of Russia’s defense ministry, which does not reflect the truth.”
‘MANY INFORMERS’: A Ukrainian commander said his side knows from informants as soon as Chechen forces on behalf of Moscow start to prepare any operations The Russian army is riddled with informers and using “old methods of warfare” against Ukrainian forces, the head of Ukraine’s GUR defense intelligence agency said in an interview published on Friday. Brigadier General Kyrylo Budanov also told US publication The Nation that a “very large number of people” have been mobilized to engage in guerrilla warfare behind Russian lines. Budanov said that although Ukrainian forces have held out against the Russian military for a month, the situation remains “very difficult.” “We have large Russian forces on our territory, and they have encircled the cities of Ukraine,” he said. “As for the prospects of
‘HOLD IN THE REGION’: The Pacific country would have to ask Beijing for permission to release information about joint deals, leaked files showed A leaked document indicates that China could boost its military presence in the Solomon Islands — including with ship visits — in a development that is raising alarm in nearby Australia and beyond. The Solomon Islands revealed on Thursday that it had signed a policing cooperation agreement with China, but more concerning to Australia was the draft text of a broader security arrangement that was leaked online. Under the terms of the draft agreement, China could send police, military personnel and other armed forces to the Solomon Islands “to assist in maintaining social order” and for a variety of other reasons. It
For Marat, a Russian businessman based in Shanghai, sanctions on his home country have heralded an unexpected opportunity in China as companies struggle to keep their supply chains open. The 42-year-old has already been contacted by a components company seeking partners in China after being cut off from its suppliers in Europe and North America. “‘Just be ready,’” he said was the message from the firm based in Belarus, a Russian ally also under sanctions for supporting its invasion of Ukraine. “It will be a bigger workload for me, and for sure, as a result, bigger rewards,” said Marat, who gave one name
AUSTRALIAN MODEL: An official said that a deal with Beijing on policing was signed to ‘build meaningful cooperation’ to help the Solomon Islands’ development The Solomon Islands has signed a policing deal with China and is to send a proposal for a broader security agreement covering the military to its Cabinet for consideration, a Solomon Islands official said yesterday. The arrangements are likely to concern the US, which last month said that it would open an embassy in the Solomon Islands after senior US administration officials expressed concern that China wanted to create military relationships in the Pacific islands. The Solomon Islands switched diplomatic ties from Taiwan to Beijing in 2019, which partly fuelled discontent that led to riots in the capital, Honiara, in November last