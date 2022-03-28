Colorado wildfire forces evacuation of 19,400 people

AP, BOULDER, Colorado





Authorities on Saturday issued an evacuation order for 19,400 people near a fast-moving Colorado wildfire in rolling hills south of the college town of Boulder, not far from the site of a blaze that leveled more than 1,000 homes last year.

The wildfire was fueled by wind earlier in the day and had grown to 49 hectares with no containment, Boulder Fire-Rescue spokesperson Marya Washburn said.

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management said an overnight shelter was opened after evacuation orders covered 8,000 homes and 7,000 structures.

A firefighting plane drops water on the NCAR fire as it burns in the foothills south of the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday. Photo: AP

No structures had been damaged.

Winds and temperatures have died down, Washburn said.

Officials expect to be dealing with the fire for several days due to heavy fuels, Boulder Fire-Rescue Wildland Division Chief Brian Oliver said.

The fire is in an area where a blaze destroyed 1,000 homes last year in unincorporated Boulder County, and suburban Superior and Louisville.

Superior town officials told residents in an e-mail that there were no immediate concerns for the community.

Last year’s blaze burned Alicia Miller’s home, where she could see smoke from Saturday’s fire rising in the background.

She posted a photograph on Twitter and referenced climate change, which has made the US West warmer and drier in the past 30 years, and would continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more destructive, scientists have said.

Miller said her neighbors helped her escape along with her husband, Craig, their three adult sons and two dogs.

She said the hardest losses from the blaze were things they did not look at much, like baby shoes, family pictures and letters from her grandmother.

“I feel exhausted by all of this, and I just feel like enough as far as these fires and disasters,” she said.

She pointed to a recent Texas wildfire that left a deputy dead and homes destroyed.

“So I’m standing there and it’s just kind of a repeat,” she said.

Saturday’s fire started at about 2pm and burned protected wildland near the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR), Boulder police said. Authorities have called it the NCAR fire and its cause is not yet known, Washburn said.