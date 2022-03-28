Authorities on Saturday issued an evacuation order for 19,400 people near a fast-moving Colorado wildfire in rolling hills south of the college town of Boulder, not far from the site of a blaze that leveled more than 1,000 homes last year.
The wildfire was fueled by wind earlier in the day and had grown to 49 hectares with no containment, Boulder Fire-Rescue spokesperson Marya Washburn said.
The Boulder Office of Emergency Management said an overnight shelter was opened after evacuation orders covered 8,000 homes and 7,000 structures.
Photo: AP
No structures had been damaged.
Winds and temperatures have died down, Washburn said.
Officials expect to be dealing with the fire for several days due to heavy fuels, Boulder Fire-Rescue Wildland Division Chief Brian Oliver said.
The fire is in an area where a blaze destroyed 1,000 homes last year in unincorporated Boulder County, and suburban Superior and Louisville.
Superior town officials told residents in an e-mail that there were no immediate concerns for the community.
Last year’s blaze burned Alicia Miller’s home, where she could see smoke from Saturday’s fire rising in the background.
She posted a photograph on Twitter and referenced climate change, which has made the US West warmer and drier in the past 30 years, and would continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more destructive, scientists have said.
Miller said her neighbors helped her escape along with her husband, Craig, their three adult sons and two dogs.
She said the hardest losses from the blaze were things they did not look at much, like baby shoes, family pictures and letters from her grandmother.
“I feel exhausted by all of this, and I just feel like enough as far as these fires and disasters,” she said.
She pointed to a recent Texas wildfire that left a deputy dead and homes destroyed.
“So I’m standing there and it’s just kind of a repeat,” she said.
Saturday’s fire started at about 2pm and burned protected wildland near the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR), Boulder police said. Authorities have called it the NCAR fire and its cause is not yet known, Washburn said.
‘MANY INFORMERS’: A Ukrainian commander said his side knows from informants as soon as Chechen forces on behalf of Moscow start to prepare any operations The Russian army is riddled with informers and using “old methods of warfare” against Ukrainian forces, the head of Ukraine’s GUR defense intelligence agency said in an interview published on Friday. Brigadier General Kyrylo Budanov also told US publication The Nation that a “very large number of people” have been mobilized to engage in guerrilla warfare behind Russian lines. Budanov said that although Ukrainian forces have held out against the Russian military for a month, the situation remains “very difficult.” “We have large Russian forces on our territory, and they have encircled the cities of Ukraine,” he said. “As for the prospects of
‘HOLD IN THE REGION’: The Pacific country would have to ask Beijing for permission to release information about joint deals, leaked files showed A leaked document indicates that China could boost its military presence in the Solomon Islands — including with ship visits — in a development that is raising alarm in nearby Australia and beyond. The Solomon Islands revealed on Thursday that it had signed a policing cooperation agreement with China, but more concerning to Australia was the draft text of a broader security arrangement that was leaked online. Under the terms of the draft agreement, China could send police, military personnel and other armed forces to the Solomon Islands “to assist in maintaining social order” and for a variety of other reasons. It
For Marat, a Russian businessman based in Shanghai, sanctions on his home country have heralded an unexpected opportunity in China as companies struggle to keep their supply chains open. The 42-year-old has already been contacted by a components company seeking partners in China after being cut off from its suppliers in Europe and North America. “‘Just be ready,’” he said was the message from the firm based in Belarus, a Russian ally also under sanctions for supporting its invasion of Ukraine. “It will be a bigger workload for me, and for sure, as a result, bigger rewards,” said Marat, who gave one name
AUSTRALIAN MODEL: An official said that a deal with Beijing on policing was signed to ‘build meaningful cooperation’ to help the Solomon Islands’ development The Solomon Islands has signed a policing deal with China and is to send a proposal for a broader security agreement covering the military to its Cabinet for consideration, a Solomon Islands official said yesterday. The arrangements are likely to concern the US, which last month said that it would open an embassy in the Solomon Islands after senior US administration officials expressed concern that China wanted to create military relationships in the Pacific islands. The Solomon Islands switched diplomatic ties from Taiwan to Beijing in 2019, which partly fuelled discontent that led to riots in the capital, Honiara, in November last