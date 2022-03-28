Malta was yesterday to begin counting votes in an election expected to deliver a decisive victory for the Labor government, but with turnout at the lowest level for years.
Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela was hoping for his first electoral mandate after taking over two years ago in an internal party vote from Joseph Muscat, who quit in a crisis sparked by the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.
Voting took place across the Mediterranean island nation on Saturday, and ballots were checked overnight before an electronic counting system began yesterday morning.
A preliminary result was expected within a few hours, if, as predicted by pollsters, Labor won by a large margin over the opposition Nationalist Party.
However, the shine of victory was likely to be tarnished by signs of the lowest turnout for years in a country that prides itself on an extraordinarily high level of voter participation.
In the past four general elections stretching back to 2003, turnout has been above 92 percent.
However, election officials estimate this year’s would fall to 85.5 percent of about 355,000 registered voters.
This is lower than analysts had predicted, following complaints of a lackluster campaign, restrictions on mass events due to COVID-19 and the shadow cast by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Labor is also still tainted by the high-level corruption exposed by Caruana Galizia, who was killed by a car bomb in October 2017 — a murder that shocked the world.
A public inquiry last year found the state under Muscat created a “culture of impunity” in which her enemies felt they could silence her.
He had already stepped down in January 2020, after public protests at his perceived attempts to shield allies from the probe into her death.
‘MANY INFORMERS’: A Ukrainian commander said his side knows from informants as soon as Chechen forces on behalf of Moscow start to prepare any operations The Russian army is riddled with informers and using “old methods of warfare” against Ukrainian forces, the head of Ukraine’s GUR defense intelligence agency said in an interview published on Friday. Brigadier General Kyrylo Budanov also told US publication The Nation that a “very large number of people” have been mobilized to engage in guerrilla warfare behind Russian lines. Budanov said that although Ukrainian forces have held out against the Russian military for a month, the situation remains “very difficult.” “We have large Russian forces on our territory, and they have encircled the cities of Ukraine,” he said. “As for the prospects of
‘HOLD IN THE REGION’: The Pacific country would have to ask Beijing for permission to release information about joint deals, leaked files showed A leaked document indicates that China could boost its military presence in the Solomon Islands — including with ship visits — in a development that is raising alarm in nearby Australia and beyond. The Solomon Islands revealed on Thursday that it had signed a policing cooperation agreement with China, but more concerning to Australia was the draft text of a broader security arrangement that was leaked online. Under the terms of the draft agreement, China could send police, military personnel and other armed forces to the Solomon Islands “to assist in maintaining social order” and for a variety of other reasons. It
For Marat, a Russian businessman based in Shanghai, sanctions on his home country have heralded an unexpected opportunity in China as companies struggle to keep their supply chains open. The 42-year-old has already been contacted by a components company seeking partners in China after being cut off from its suppliers in Europe and North America. “‘Just be ready,’” he said was the message from the firm based in Belarus, a Russian ally also under sanctions for supporting its invasion of Ukraine. “It will be a bigger workload for me, and for sure, as a result, bigger rewards,” said Marat, who gave one name
AUSTRALIAN MODEL: An official said that a deal with Beijing on policing was signed to ‘build meaningful cooperation’ to help the Solomon Islands’ development The Solomon Islands has signed a policing deal with China and is to send a proposal for a broader security agreement covering the military to its Cabinet for consideration, a Solomon Islands official said yesterday. The arrangements are likely to concern the US, which last month said that it would open an embassy in the Solomon Islands after senior US administration officials expressed concern that China wanted to create military relationships in the Pacific islands. The Solomon Islands switched diplomatic ties from Taiwan to Beijing in 2019, which partly fuelled discontent that led to riots in the capital, Honiara, in November last