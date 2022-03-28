Government set to win as Malta vote count begins

AFP, VALLETTA





Malta was yesterday to begin counting votes in an election expected to deliver a decisive victory for the Labor government, but with turnout at the lowest level for years.

Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela was hoping for his first electoral mandate after taking over two years ago in an internal party vote from Joseph Muscat, who quit in a crisis sparked by the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Voting took place across the Mediterranean island nation on Saturday, and ballots were checked overnight before an electronic counting system began yesterday morning.

A preliminary result was expected within a few hours, if, as predicted by pollsters, Labor won by a large margin over the opposition Nationalist Party.

However, the shine of victory was likely to be tarnished by signs of the lowest turnout for years in a country that prides itself on an extraordinarily high level of voter participation.

In the past four general elections stretching back to 2003, turnout has been above 92 percent.

However, election officials estimate this year’s would fall to 85.5 percent of about 355,000 registered voters.

This is lower than analysts had predicted, following complaints of a lackluster campaign, restrictions on mass events due to COVID-19 and the shadow cast by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Labor is also still tainted by the high-level corruption exposed by Caruana Galizia, who was killed by a car bomb in October 2017 — a murder that shocked the world.

A public inquiry last year found the state under Muscat created a “culture of impunity” in which her enemies felt they could silence her.

He had already stepped down in January 2020, after public protests at his perceived attempts to shield allies from the probe into her death.