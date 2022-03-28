Myanmar army says it will ‘annihilate’ opponents of coup

AFP, NAYPYIDAW





Myanmar’s junta would “annihilate” coup opponents, army chief Min Aung Hlaing said yesterday as the military staged a show of force on the anniversary of its bloodiest crackdown so far on democracy protests.

The Southeast Asian country has been in chaos since a coup in February last year, with more than 1,700 people killed in crackdowns on dissent, a local monitoring group said.

Across the country “People’s Defense Force” fighters, often armed with homemade or rudimentary weapons, clash regularly with junta troops, with some analysts saying that the military has struggled to respond effectively to their hit-and-run tactics.

The military government of Myanmar yesterday marks the 77th anniversary of the founding of its national army on Armed Forces Day in Naypyidaw. Photo: Reuters

Fighting has also flared with more established ethnic rebel groups along the Thai and Chinese border.

Presiding over an annual parade that showcased tanks, truck-mounted missiles, artillery and troops on horseback, Min Aung Hlaing told about 8,000 assembled security personnel that the army would not ease up.

The military would “no longer negotiate... and annihilate until the end” groups fighting to overturn its rule, he said ahead of the Armed Forces Day procession in the army-built capital of Naypyidaw.

Jets flew overhead trailing the yellow, red and green of the national flag, while state media showed women lining the streets leading to the parade ground to present flowers and place garlands on the marching soldiers.

In commercial hub Yangon, about a dozen anti-junta flashmob protesters set off flares and shouted slogans, footage posted on social media showed. Others called on social media for residents to switch off their lights at home in a national “power strike” yesterday evening.

Armed Forces Day commemorates the start of local resistance to the Japanese occupation during World War II, and usually features a military parade attended by foreign officers and diplomats.

Last year, as new junta chief Min Aung Hlaing inspected the parade, troops brutalized people protesting the coup that had ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s government.

The violence was the bloodiest day so far in the military’s crackdown on democracy rallies and left around 160 protesters dead and sparked widespread international condemnation, a local monitoring group said.

The junta has become increasingly isolated, with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen the only foreign leader to visit since the coup.

Min Aung Hlaing yesterday said that unnamed “foreign aggressors” were working against the military and called for the armed forces to remain united against “internal and external mischiefs.”

Russia’s deputy minister of defense had been due to attend this year’s parade, but was unable to because of his “country’s affairs,” junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said.

Russia is a major arms supplier and ally to Myanmar.

A UN expert on Myanmar last month said that Russia and China were supplying the Burmese military with weapons, including fighter jets and armored vehicles.

The US and the UK on Friday announced new sanctions against Myanmar. The new measures came days after Washington said it concluded that the country’s military committed genocide against the mostly Muslim Rohingya minority.