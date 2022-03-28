North Korea could be making rapid preparations to carry out a nuclear weapons test for the first time in more than four years, a South Korean media report said.
The Yonhap news agency, quoting government sources, said that North Korea appears to be digging a “shortcut” to Tunnel 3 at its previously closed nuclear test site in Punggye-ri.
Analysts at the Centre for Non-Proliferation Studies (CNS) had said earlier this month that satellite images showed signs of rebuilding at the site, but that getting it back up and running could take months or years. Now, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s administration might have changed its strategy.
Photo: AP
North Korea “abruptly stopped its initial construction work to restore the entrance to Tunnel 3, and it is digging up the side [of the tunnel],” Yonhap quoted a source as saying, adding that it seems possible to restore the facilities within a month.
Punggye-ri is North Korea’s only known nuclear test site. It conducted six nuclear weapons tests in tunnels at the site from 2006 to 2017. North Korea’s last and largest nuclear test appeared to trigger geological instability that caused multiple small earthquakes, but analysts and US intelligence officials have said the site could probably be used again.
The development comes a few days after North Korea broke a UN ban and fired an intercontinental ballistic missile. Japan and South Korea said that it traveled 1,080km, reaching an altitude of more than 6,200km, coming down 145km west of Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost island.
The missile, dubbed the Hwasong-17, was the largest liquid-fueled missile ever launched from a road-mobile launcher, analysts said. It was the first time since 2017 that North Korea had tested an ICBM and represented a significant step in Pyongyang’s development of weapons that might be able to strike targets in the US.
Kim ordered the test because of the “daily escalating military tension in and around the Korean Peninsula” and the “inevitability of the longstanding confrontation with the US imperialists, accompanied by the danger of a nuclear war,” the North Korean KCNA news agency said at the time.
North Korea tested a record number of missiles in January and also appears to be preparing to launch a spy satellite.
Images captured by satellite earlier this month showed early signs of activity at the Punggye-ri site, including construction and repairs, specialists at the California-based CNS said in a report.
“One possibility is that North Korea plans to bring the test site back to a state of readiness to resume nuclear explosive testing,” the report said. “How long it would take North Korea to resume explosive testing at the site depends on the extent of the damage to the tunnels themselves, something we do not know with confidence.”
Punggye-ri has been closed since North Korea’s self-imposed moratorium on nuclear weapons tests in 2018. With denuclearization talks stalled, Kim has said he no longer feels bound by that moratorium.
North Korea in 2018 removed all observation facilities, research buildings and security posts before blowing up the tunnel entrances. A small contingent of foreign media observed the demolition, but North Korea refused to allow international inspectors, leading to speculation that the facilities could be restored.
‘MANY INFORMERS’: A Ukrainian commander said his side knows from informants as soon as Chechen forces on behalf of Moscow start to prepare any operations The Russian army is riddled with informers and using “old methods of warfare” against Ukrainian forces, the head of Ukraine’s GUR defense intelligence agency said in an interview published on Friday. Brigadier General Kyrylo Budanov also told US publication The Nation that a “very large number of people” have been mobilized to engage in guerrilla warfare behind Russian lines. Budanov said that although Ukrainian forces have held out against the Russian military for a month, the situation remains “very difficult.” “We have large Russian forces on our territory, and they have encircled the cities of Ukraine,” he said. “As for the prospects of
‘HOLD IN THE REGION’: The Pacific country would have to ask Beijing for permission to release information about joint deals, leaked files showed A leaked document indicates that China could boost its military presence in the Solomon Islands — including with ship visits — in a development that is raising alarm in nearby Australia and beyond. The Solomon Islands revealed on Thursday that it had signed a policing cooperation agreement with China, but more concerning to Australia was the draft text of a broader security arrangement that was leaked online. Under the terms of the draft agreement, China could send police, military personnel and other armed forces to the Solomon Islands “to assist in maintaining social order” and for a variety of other reasons. It
For Marat, a Russian businessman based in Shanghai, sanctions on his home country have heralded an unexpected opportunity in China as companies struggle to keep their supply chains open. The 42-year-old has already been contacted by a components company seeking partners in China after being cut off from its suppliers in Europe and North America. “‘Just be ready,’” he said was the message from the firm based in Belarus, a Russian ally also under sanctions for supporting its invasion of Ukraine. “It will be a bigger workload for me, and for sure, as a result, bigger rewards,” said Marat, who gave one name
AUSTRALIAN MODEL: An official said that a deal with Beijing on policing was signed to ‘build meaningful cooperation’ to help the Solomon Islands’ development The Solomon Islands has signed a policing deal with China and is to send a proposal for a broader security agreement covering the military to its Cabinet for consideration, a Solomon Islands official said yesterday. The arrangements are likely to concern the US, which last month said that it would open an embassy in the Solomon Islands after senior US administration officials expressed concern that China wanted to create military relationships in the Pacific islands. The Solomon Islands switched diplomatic ties from Taiwan to Beijing in 2019, which partly fuelled discontent that led to riots in the capital, Honiara, in November last