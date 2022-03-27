World News Quick Take

PHILIPPINES

Eruption prompts evacuation

A small volcano in a lake near Manila yesterday blew a white plume of steam and ash 1.5km into the sky in a brief but powerful explosion, prompting authorities to raise the alert level and evacuate hundreds of residents from high-risk villages. Magma came into contact with water in the main crater of Taal volcano in Batangas Province, setting off the steam-driven blast that was followed by smaller emissions and accompanied by volcanic earthquakes, the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

JAPAN

Russian drills reported

Russia was conducting drills on islands claimed by Tokyo, media reported yesterday, days after Moscow halted peace talks because of its sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s Eastern Military District said that it was conducting military drills on the Kuril islands with more than 3,000 troops and hundreds of pieces of army equipment, Russia’s Interfax news agency said on Friday. Japanese media said that Russian forces were on territory that the Soviet Union seized at the end of World War II that is claimed by Tokyo.

BAHAMAS

Prince backs autonomy

Prince William on Friday said that the British royal family would support Bahama’s decisions about its future. Speaking at a reception hosted by the Bahamas governor general in Nassau, the Duke of Cambridge noted the upcoming 50th anniversary of the former colony’s independence from Britain. “And with Jamaica celebrating 60 years of independence this year, and Belize celebrating 40 years of independence last year, I want to say this: We support with pride and respect your decisions about your future,” William said. “Relationships evolve. Friendship endures.” Prime Minister Andrew Holness had earlier told William in front of television cameras that the nation was “moving on” as an independent country.

GERMANY

Taliban decision lamented

Foreign ministers from 16 countries around the world on Friday said that they are “deeply disappointed” that Afghan girls are being denied access to secondary schools and called on the Taliban to reverse its decision. Diplomats from 10 countries sounded a similar message at the UN. Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers on Wednesday decided against reopening schools to girls above the sixth grade, reneging on a promise. So far, it has refused to explain the decision. “As women and as foreign ministers, we are deeply disappointed and concerned that girls in Afghanistan are being denied access to secondary schools this spring,” the foreign ministers said in a joint statement.

UNITED STATES

Taylor Hawkins dies

Taylor Hawkins, for 25 years the drummer for the Foo Fighters and best friend of frontman Dave Grohl, has died during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50. There were no immediate details on how Hawkins died, although the band said in a statement on Friday that his death was a “tragic and untimely loss.” The Foo Fighters had been scheduled to play at a festival in Bogota on Friday. Hawkins’ final concert was on Sunday last week at another festival in San Isidro, Argentina. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” said a message on the band’s Twitter account that was also e-mailed to reporters. “Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family.”