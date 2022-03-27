PHILIPPINES
Eruption prompts evacuation
A small volcano in a lake near Manila yesterday blew a white plume of steam and ash 1.5km into the sky in a brief but powerful explosion, prompting authorities to raise the alert level and evacuate hundreds of residents from high-risk villages. Magma came into contact with water in the main crater of Taal volcano in Batangas Province, setting off the steam-driven blast that was followed by smaller emissions and accompanied by volcanic earthquakes, the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.
JAPAN
Russian drills reported
Russia was conducting drills on islands claimed by Tokyo, media reported yesterday, days after Moscow halted peace talks because of its sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s Eastern Military District said that it was conducting military drills on the Kuril islands with more than 3,000 troops and hundreds of pieces of army equipment, Russia’s Interfax news agency said on Friday. Japanese media said that Russian forces were on territory that the Soviet Union seized at the end of World War II that is claimed by Tokyo.
BAHAMAS
Prince backs autonomy
Prince William on Friday said that the British royal family would support Bahama’s decisions about its future. Speaking at a reception hosted by the Bahamas governor general in Nassau, the Duke of Cambridge noted the upcoming 50th anniversary of the former colony’s independence from Britain. “And with Jamaica celebrating 60 years of independence this year, and Belize celebrating 40 years of independence last year, I want to say this: We support with pride and respect your decisions about your future,” William said. “Relationships evolve. Friendship endures.” Prime Minister Andrew Holness had earlier told William in front of television cameras that the nation was “moving on” as an independent country.
GERMANY
Taliban decision lamented
Foreign ministers from 16 countries around the world on Friday said that they are “deeply disappointed” that Afghan girls are being denied access to secondary schools and called on the Taliban to reverse its decision. Diplomats from 10 countries sounded a similar message at the UN. Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers on Wednesday decided against reopening schools to girls above the sixth grade, reneging on a promise. So far, it has refused to explain the decision. “As women and as foreign ministers, we are deeply disappointed and concerned that girls in Afghanistan are being denied access to secondary schools this spring,” the foreign ministers said in a joint statement.
UNITED STATES
Taylor Hawkins dies
Taylor Hawkins, for 25 years the drummer for the Foo Fighters and best friend of frontman Dave Grohl, has died during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50. There were no immediate details on how Hawkins died, although the band said in a statement on Friday that his death was a “tragic and untimely loss.” The Foo Fighters had been scheduled to play at a festival in Bogota on Friday. Hawkins’ final concert was on Sunday last week at another festival in San Isidro, Argentina. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” said a message on the band’s Twitter account that was also e-mailed to reporters. “Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family.”
For Marat, a Russian businessman based in Shanghai, sanctions on his home country have heralded an unexpected opportunity in China as companies struggle to keep their supply chains open. The 42-year-old has already been contacted by a components company seeking partners in China after being cut off from its suppliers in Europe and North America. “‘Just be ready,’” he said was the message from the firm based in Belarus, a Russian ally also under sanctions for supporting its invasion of Ukraine. “It will be a bigger workload for me, and for sure, as a result, bigger rewards,” said Marat, who gave one name
‘MANY INFORMERS’: A Ukrainian commander said his side knows from informants as soon as Chechen forces on behalf of Moscow start to prepare any operations The Russian army is riddled with informers and using “old methods of warfare” against Ukrainian forces, the head of Ukraine’s GUR defense intelligence agency said in an interview published on Friday. Brigadier General Kyrylo Budanov also told US publication The Nation that a “very large number of people” have been mobilized to engage in guerrilla warfare behind Russian lines. Budanov said that although Ukrainian forces have held out against the Russian military for a month, the situation remains “very difficult.” “We have large Russian forces on our territory, and they have encircled the cities of Ukraine,” he said. “As for the prospects of
PEAK REACHED: Daily new cases in Hong Kong have dropped about 70 percent from earlier this month, prompting a review of pandemic-control measures Hong Kong’s leader yesterday said that the government would consider lifting strict social distancing measures as new COVID-19 infections in the territory continued to trend downward. “I wouldn’t promise now that there’s room for adjustment, but following a review, we have a duty to account for the findings in this review and the direction we will take,” Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said. Hong Kong is in the middle of a massive outbreak, recording more than 1 million cases among a population of 7.4 million. The territory has been hit hard, with mortuaries full as they try to cope
AUSTRALIAN MODEL: An official said that a deal with Beijing on policing was signed to ‘build meaningful cooperation’ to help the Solomon Islands’ development The Solomon Islands has signed a policing deal with China and is to send a proposal for a broader security agreement covering the military to its Cabinet for consideration, a Solomon Islands official said yesterday. The arrangements are likely to concern the US, which last month said that it would open an embassy in the Solomon Islands after senior US administration officials expressed concern that China wanted to create military relationships in the Pacific islands. The Solomon Islands switched diplomatic ties from Taiwan to Beijing in 2019, which partly fuelled discontent that led to riots in the capital, Honiara, in November last