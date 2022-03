Hotel, choppers seized in Zambian corruption raids

AFP, LUSAKA





Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema took office last year with the kind of promises to fight corruption that Zambians have learned to take with a grain of salt. This week, those promises became more real.

Two former ministers were arrested within 48 hours of each other, including former Zambian minister of justice Given Lubinda, who now leads the party that lost to Hichilema’s.

Authorities also moved to seize two helicopters and a hotel belonging to former Zambian minister of foreign affairs Joseph Malanji on suspicion that he bought them with embezzled state funds.

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, right, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gesture at the European Union-Africa Union Summit in Brussels on Feb. 17. Photo: Bloomberg

A third former minister, Stephen Kampyongo, was arrested not for corruption, but for attempting to bring down a plane by stoning it during the 2016 election campaign.

The sums involved are staggering for a country that the UN ranks among the least developed in the world.

Zambia’s GDP per person is only about US$1,000. In Namibia, the figure is four times higher.

Lubinda is accused of pocketing US$530,000, Malanji of embezzling US$1.2 million.

Investigators said that Malanji used US$700,000 to buy a Bell 206 Jet Ranger helicopter, ostensibly to help his Patriotic Front campaign around a country twice the size of Germany, but with few paved roads.

He had already been charged last year with pilfering US$8.8 million in a separate case.

They are the highest-ranking officials charged since Hichilema’s election in August last year, but far from the only ones.

They have both denied any wrongdoing.

A slate of other officials are under investigation. The former postal boss is charged with stealing US$20 million from a social fund meant to support the poorest Zambians.

Hichilema came to power pledging “zero tolerance” of corruption.

In January he told reporters that the levels of corruption under the former Zambian government were “serious,” and led to a “sense of shame.”

The Patriotic Front has repeatedly said that the new government is persecuting the former leaders, an allegation government spokeswoman Chushi Kasanda denies.

“As public officers, we need to account for every penny that we have. It’s not persecution as they want to claim, but corruption and we will fight it,” Kasanda told reporters.

So far, the government has reclaimed US$3.6 million in cash when authorities raided the home of former state radio journalist Faith Musonda.

The money is now being used for scholarships for 2,232 students at the University of Zambia.

Rights advocate Brebner Changala told reporters that he worries whether prosecutors have assembled enough evidence to win convictions.

“They are arresting those officials because they want to please the powers that be, and in this case President Hichilema,” Changala said. “I am not sure if they fully investigated these matters and have convincing evidence before arresting any of the former ministers.”

They have been released on police bond and denied the allegations.