LeBron James of the NBA ‘wins’ at Razzies for movie

AFP, HOLLYWOOD, California





When LeBron James stepped into Michael Jordan’s giant shoes for Space Jam 2: A New Legacy, a Razzie probably is not the movie award he had in mind.

However, the sporting great was “rewarded” for his acting turn in Warner Bros’ Looney Tunes-basketball sequel with the one prize no performer wants.

The annual tongue-in-cheek Razzies, or Golden Raspberry Awards, “honor” the worst in film, and are handed out the day before the Oscars, serving to mock the following night’s self-congratulatory Tinseltown back-slapping.

NBA player LeBron James arrives at the Warner Bros Pictures world premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy at the Regal LA Live in Los Angeles on July 12 last year. Photo: AFP

James and the film — slammed by awards organizers as “a 115 minute commercial for all things WarnerMedia” — took three Razzies in total.

“Basketball phenom LeBron James was the MVP in both Worst Actor and Worst Screen Couple (along with all those cartoon costars and product plugs), while the film itself was chosen Worst Remake/Rip-Off or Sequel,” the organizers said in a press release.

The film with the most Razzies overall was Netflix’s screen version of Broadway mega-flop Diana: The Musical, panned by the Guardian as “the year’s most hysterically awful hate-watch.”

It took five prizes, including worst picture and worst actress for star Jeanna de Waal.

The Broadway show itself lasted just 33 performances.

Jared Leto, whose flamboyant performance with campy Italian accent and heavy prosthetics in House of Gucci was nominated for several “actual” Hollywood prizes, was named worst supporting actor.