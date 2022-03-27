The US on Friday called for tougher UN sanctions after North Korea said that it test-fired its biggest intercontinental ballistic missile to date, with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un vowing to expand his country’s “nuclear war deterrent” while preparing for a “long-standing confrontation” with Washington.
North Korean state media reported the North’s first long-range test since 2017, and South Korea and Japan said that they detected it.
Thursday’s launch extended weapons demonstrations this year that analysts say are aimed at forcing the US to accept the idea of North Korea as a nuclear power and remove crippling sanctions against it.
Photo: Reuters
At a UN Security Council meeting on Friday, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that Washington would propose a resolution “to update and strengthen” UN Security Council sanctions.
She declined to specify what those new measures might be.
“It is clear that remaining silent, in the hope that the DPRK would similarly show restraint, is a failed strategy,” Thomas-Greenfield said, using an acronym for North Korea’s formal name.
The council originally imposed sanctions after the North’s first nuclear test explosion in 2006 and tightened them over the years.
However, last fall, veto-wielding China and Russia called for lifting some of the sanctions.
Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN Anna Evstigneeva on Friday said that further sanctions would only harm North Korea’s people, while Chinese Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun (張軍) urged the council “to consider how to accommodate the DPRK’s justified security concerns.”
The US has not done enough to respond to the North’s 2018 self-imposed pause on long-range missile and nuclear tests, and needs to “show its goodwill” and “work harder to stabilize the situation” and resume dialogue, Zhang said.
North Korea did not speak at the council meeting.
A message seeking comment was sent to its UN mission.
Meanwhile, the US imposed new sanctions of its own against five entities and individuals in Russia and North Korea over transferring sensitive items to the North’s missile program, US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said.
The North’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said that the launch met its technical objectives and proved the missile could be operated quickly during wartime conditions.
KCNA paraphrased Kim as saying that the new weapon would make the “whole world clearly aware” of the North’s bolstered nuclear forces.
While Thursday’s test was North Korea’s most powerful demonstration of its missile capabilities to date, some experts questioned whether the North was hiding key details about the launch.
Colin Zwirko, a senior analyst at the North Korea-focused Web site NK Pro, said that commercial satellite images indicate that North Korean state TV footage of the launch was likely shot on a different date.
This raises the possibility that North Korea botched a Hwasong-17 test on Wednesday last week, when South Korea’s military said it detected a missile exploding shortly after liftoff at the airport, and was trying to pass off footage from that failure with whatever missile it launched on Thursday, Zwirko said.
South Korea’s Yonhap news agency quoted unnamed military officials who wondered whether North Korea actually launched the smaller Hwasong-15 with modifications to increase its range.
For Marat, a Russian businessman based in Shanghai, sanctions on his home country have heralded an unexpected opportunity in China as companies struggle to keep their supply chains open. The 42-year-old has already been contacted by a components company seeking partners in China after being cut off from its suppliers in Europe and North America. “‘Just be ready,’” he said was the message from the firm based in Belarus, a Russian ally also under sanctions for supporting its invasion of Ukraine. “It will be a bigger workload for me, and for sure, as a result, bigger rewards,” said Marat, who gave one name
‘MANY INFORMERS’: A Ukrainian commander said his side knows from informants as soon as Chechen forces on behalf of Moscow start to prepare any operations The Russian army is riddled with informers and using “old methods of warfare” against Ukrainian forces, the head of Ukraine’s GUR defense intelligence agency said in an interview published on Friday. Brigadier General Kyrylo Budanov also told US publication The Nation that a “very large number of people” have been mobilized to engage in guerrilla warfare behind Russian lines. Budanov said that although Ukrainian forces have held out against the Russian military for a month, the situation remains “very difficult.” “We have large Russian forces on our territory, and they have encircled the cities of Ukraine,” he said. “As for the prospects of
PEAK REACHED: Daily new cases in Hong Kong have dropped about 70 percent from earlier this month, prompting a review of pandemic-control measures Hong Kong’s leader yesterday said that the government would consider lifting strict social distancing measures as new COVID-19 infections in the territory continued to trend downward. “I wouldn’t promise now that there’s room for adjustment, but following a review, we have a duty to account for the findings in this review and the direction we will take,” Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said. Hong Kong is in the middle of a massive outbreak, recording more than 1 million cases among a population of 7.4 million. The territory has been hit hard, with mortuaries full as they try to cope
AUSTRALIAN MODEL: An official said that a deal with Beijing on policing was signed to ‘build meaningful cooperation’ to help the Solomon Islands’ development The Solomon Islands has signed a policing deal with China and is to send a proposal for a broader security agreement covering the military to its Cabinet for consideration, a Solomon Islands official said yesterday. The arrangements are likely to concern the US, which last month said that it would open an embassy in the Solomon Islands after senior US administration officials expressed concern that China wanted to create military relationships in the Pacific islands. The Solomon Islands switched diplomatic ties from Taiwan to Beijing in 2019, which partly fuelled discontent that led to riots in the capital, Honiara, in November last