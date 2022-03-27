US seeks tighter North Korea sanctions

FAKED FOOTAGE? An analyst said satellite images indicate that TV footage of the launch was likely shot on a different date, possibility from a botched test last week

AP, SEOUL





The US on Friday called for tougher UN sanctions after North Korea said that it test-fired its biggest intercontinental ballistic missile to date, with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un vowing to expand his country’s “nuclear war deterrent” while preparing for a “long-standing confrontation” with Washington.

North Korean state media reported the North’s first long-range test since 2017, and South Korea and Japan said that they detected it.

Thursday’s launch extended weapons demonstrations this year that analysts say are aimed at forcing the US to accept the idea of North Korea as a nuclear power and remove crippling sanctions against it.

A missile blasts off in an undated photograph released on Friday by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency. Photo: Reuters

At a UN Security Council meeting on Friday, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that Washington would propose a resolution “to update and strengthen” UN Security Council sanctions.

She declined to specify what those new measures might be.

“It is clear that remaining silent, in the hope that the DPRK would similarly show restraint, is a failed strategy,” Thomas-Greenfield said, using an acronym for North Korea’s formal name.

The council originally imposed sanctions after the North’s first nuclear test explosion in 2006 and tightened them over the years.

However, last fall, veto-wielding China and Russia called for lifting some of the sanctions.

Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN Anna Evstigneeva on Friday said that further sanctions would only harm North Korea’s people, while Chinese Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun (張軍) urged the council “to consider how to accommodate the DPRK’s justified security concerns.”

The US has not done enough to respond to the North’s 2018 self-imposed pause on long-range missile and nuclear tests, and needs to “show its goodwill” and “work harder to stabilize the situation” and resume dialogue, Zhang said.

North Korea did not speak at the council meeting.

A message seeking comment was sent to its UN mission.

Meanwhile, the US imposed new sanctions of its own against five entities and individuals in Russia and North Korea over transferring sensitive items to the North’s missile program, US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said.

The North’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said that the launch met its technical objectives and proved the missile could be operated quickly during wartime conditions.

KCNA paraphrased Kim as saying that the new weapon would make the “whole world clearly aware” of the North’s bolstered nuclear forces.

While Thursday’s test was North Korea’s most powerful demonstration of its missile capabilities to date, some experts questioned whether the North was hiding key details about the launch.

Colin Zwirko, a senior analyst at the North Korea-focused Web site NK Pro, said that commercial satellite images indicate that North Korean state TV footage of the launch was likely shot on a different date.

This raises the possibility that North Korea botched a Hwasong-17 test on Wednesday last week, when South Korea’s military said it detected a missile exploding shortly after liftoff at the airport, and was trying to pass off footage from that failure with whatever missile it launched on Thursday, Zwirko said.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency quoted unnamed military officials who wondered whether North Korea actually launched the smaller Hwasong-15 with modifications to increase its range.