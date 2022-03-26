World News Quick Take

INDIA

China’s top diplomat visits

Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) yesterday visited India on his first trip to the country since a deadly clash between Chinese and Indian troops on their Himalayan border in June 2020. The high-altitude brawl left 20 Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese troops dead, and led to a sharp deterioration in relations, with both sides sending major reinforcements to the area. Wang, who arrived from Afghanistan in his first visit since the Taliban took power, was due to meet Indian Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar later yesterday in New Delhi.

CHINA

‘Black box’ search continues

Five days after the crash of a passenger jet in the Guangxi autonomous region, the disaster’s cause remains a mystery, while the search for the plane’s second “black box” continued yesterday. Hundreds of people, many in hazmat suits, combed the impact zone and a much larger debris field along steep slopes. They were searching for a box containing the flight data recorder, along with the remains of the 132 on board. The China Eastern Boeing 737-800 left a 20m deep hole when it crashed on Monday, and workers have been pumping out rainwater to facilitate the search. The US National Transportation Safety Board said talks were ongoing with China over dispatching an expert to participate in the investigation.

AUSTRALIA

Mass bleaching reported

The Great Barrier Reef is experiencing a “mass bleaching event,” as coral comes under heat stress from warmer seas, despite the cooling effect of the La Nina weather phenomenon, reef authorities said yesterday. An aerial survey showed coral bleaching at multiple reefs, “confirming a mass bleaching event, the fourth since 2016,” a report by the Reef Authority said. Scientists say climate change leading to warmer waters is one of the main drivers of coral bleaching. It occurs when corals expel algae living in their tissues, draining them of their colors.

UNITED STATES

Solo sailor to leave for Japan

An 83-year-old Japanese is set to sail from San Francisco today and voyage on a solo trip across the Pacific to his home country. For 60 years, Kenichi Horie, also known as “Japan’s most famous yachtsman,” sailed across the Pacific ocean multiple times. His first journey was in 1962, when the then-23-year-old set off from Osaka and sailed across the ocean for 94 days, surviving on canned food and rice before arriving in San Francisco, where he was briefly arrested, as he had traveled without a passport or money, and had little knowledge of English. However, then-San Francisco mayor George Christopher soon ordered his release and gave him a visa in honor of his bravery.

UNITED STATES

Big cats get highway bridge

Groundbreaking is set for next month on what is billed as the world’s largest wildlife crossing — a bridge over a major Southern California highway that would provide more room to roam for mountain lions and other animals hemmed in by urban sprawl. A ceremony marking the start of construction for the span over US 101 would take place on April 22, the National Wildlife Federation announced on Thursday. The bridge would give animals a safe route to open space in the Santa Monica Mountains and better access to food and potential mates, it said. While wildlife crossings are nothing new, “this one’s historic, because we’re putting it over one of the busiest freeways in the world,” it said.