INDIA
China’s top diplomat visits
Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) yesterday visited India on his first trip to the country since a deadly clash between Chinese and Indian troops on their Himalayan border in June 2020. The high-altitude brawl left 20 Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese troops dead, and led to a sharp deterioration in relations, with both sides sending major reinforcements to the area. Wang, who arrived from Afghanistan in his first visit since the Taliban took power, was due to meet Indian Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar later yesterday in New Delhi.
CHINA
‘Black box’ search continues
Five days after the crash of a passenger jet in the Guangxi autonomous region, the disaster’s cause remains a mystery, while the search for the plane’s second “black box” continued yesterday. Hundreds of people, many in hazmat suits, combed the impact zone and a much larger debris field along steep slopes. They were searching for a box containing the flight data recorder, along with the remains of the 132 on board. The China Eastern Boeing 737-800 left a 20m deep hole when it crashed on Monday, and workers have been pumping out rainwater to facilitate the search. The US National Transportation Safety Board said talks were ongoing with China over dispatching an expert to participate in the investigation.
AUSTRALIA
Mass bleaching reported
The Great Barrier Reef is experiencing a “mass bleaching event,” as coral comes under heat stress from warmer seas, despite the cooling effect of the La Nina weather phenomenon, reef authorities said yesterday. An aerial survey showed coral bleaching at multiple reefs, “confirming a mass bleaching event, the fourth since 2016,” a report by the Reef Authority said. Scientists say climate change leading to warmer waters is one of the main drivers of coral bleaching. It occurs when corals expel algae living in their tissues, draining them of their colors.
UNITED STATES
Solo sailor to leave for Japan
An 83-year-old Japanese is set to sail from San Francisco today and voyage on a solo trip across the Pacific to his home country. For 60 years, Kenichi Horie, also known as “Japan’s most famous yachtsman,” sailed across the Pacific ocean multiple times. His first journey was in 1962, when the then-23-year-old set off from Osaka and sailed across the ocean for 94 days, surviving on canned food and rice before arriving in San Francisco, where he was briefly arrested, as he had traveled without a passport or money, and had little knowledge of English. However, then-San Francisco mayor George Christopher soon ordered his release and gave him a visa in honor of his bravery.
UNITED STATES
Big cats get highway bridge
Groundbreaking is set for next month on what is billed as the world’s largest wildlife crossing — a bridge over a major Southern California highway that would provide more room to roam for mountain lions and other animals hemmed in by urban sprawl. A ceremony marking the start of construction for the span over US 101 would take place on April 22, the National Wildlife Federation announced on Thursday. The bridge would give animals a safe route to open space in the Santa Monica Mountains and better access to food and potential mates, it said. While wildlife crossings are nothing new, “this one’s historic, because we’re putting it over one of the busiest freeways in the world,” it said.
About three dozen would-be asylum seekers from Russia found themselves blocked from entering the US on Friday while a group of Ukrainians flashed passports and were escorted across the border. The scene reflected a quiet, but unmistakable shift in the differing treatment of Russians and Ukrainians who enter Mexico as tourists and fly to Tijuana, hoping to enter the US for a chance at asylum. The Russians — 34 as of Friday — had been camped several days at the busiest US border crossing with Mexico, two days after local officials gently them to leave. They sat on mats and blankets, checking smartphones,
For Marat, a Russian businessman based in Shanghai, sanctions on his home country have heralded an unexpected opportunity in China as companies struggle to keep their supply chains open. The 42-year-old has already been contacted by a components company seeking partners in China after being cut off from its suppliers in Europe and North America. “‘Just be ready,’” he said was the message from the firm based in Belarus, a Russian ally also under sanctions for supporting its invasion of Ukraine. “It will be a bigger workload for me, and for sure, as a result, bigger rewards,” said Marat, who gave one name
PEAK REACHED: Daily new cases in Hong Kong have dropped about 70 percent from earlier this month, prompting a review of pandemic-control measures Hong Kong’s leader yesterday said that the government would consider lifting strict social distancing measures as new COVID-19 infections in the territory continued to trend downward. “I wouldn’t promise now that there’s room for adjustment, but following a review, we have a duty to account for the findings in this review and the direction we will take,” Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said. Hong Kong is in the middle of a massive outbreak, recording more than 1 million cases among a population of 7.4 million. The territory has been hit hard, with mortuaries full as they try to cope
AUSTRALIAN MODEL: An official said that a deal with Beijing on policing was signed to ‘build meaningful cooperation’ to help the Solomon Islands’ development The Solomon Islands has signed a policing deal with China and is to send a proposal for a broader security agreement covering the military to its Cabinet for consideration, a Solomon Islands official said yesterday. The arrangements are likely to concern the US, which last month said that it would open an embassy in the Solomon Islands after senior US administration officials expressed concern that China wanted to create military relationships in the Pacific islands. The Solomon Islands switched diplomatic ties from Taiwan to Beijing in 2019, which partly fuelled discontent that led to riots in the capital, Honiara, in November last