COVID-19 cases in Shanghai, China, jumped more than 60 percent in a single day, hitting a record 1,609 yesterday, even as authorities widened restrictions that have limited access to food and medical care with devastating consequences.
Zhou Shengni died of asthma on Wednesday night after being turned away from Shanghai East Hospital, where she worked as a nurse, a statement from the medical center in the Shanghai’s Pudong District said.
The emergency department was closed for COVID-19-related disinfection, and she subsequently died in another hospital, it said.
Photo: Bloomberg
Scores of buildings and apartment blocks remained locked down in the city amid the growing outbreak, part of a wave that is challenging China’s “zero COVID-19” approach as most of the rest of the world abolishes COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
Frustrated residents are struggling to secure fresh food, as some compounds refuse to let them leave, while accessing medical care gets harder, as select hospitals prioritize COVID-19 patients and close out-patient services.
“We deeply mourn for the unfortunate death,” Shanghai Health Commission Director Wu Jinglei (鄔驚雷) told a news conference yesterday. “Hospitals need COVID testing and disinfection, but also need to reduce the impact on normal services and secure the emergency needs of patients.”
Health authorities yesterday asked anyone in Shanghai who has not yet been tested for COVID-19 to do so before 6pm or they would face movement restrictions.
The city would continue to conduct testing on a rolling basis to curb the spread of the virus, and officials reiterated the importance of wearing a mask even as masks face limitations in stopping the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.
China yesterday reported 4,790 new cases overall, including 3,489 without symptoms, state television reported.
New infections in Jilin Province continued to exceed 2,000.
In Shanghai, 1,580 of the infections among the city’s about 25 million residents were asymptomatic, the health commission said.
The situation underscores the hurdles officials face in implementing Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) dual goals of eliminating the virus, and minimizing the economic and social effects of COVID-19 curbs.
While the country is widely still deploying measures such as strict lockdowns in some areas — residents in the entire province of Jilin are confined to their homes — the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant to China’s most economically significant hubs has prompted a pivot to more targeted approaches.
Shanghai officials have ruled out fully isolating the city, although parts of it would be sealed off and further tested in a move some fear would plunge the financial hub into a de facto lockdown.
The city is planning to use stadiums and exhibition centers to quarantine people with mild and asymptomatic infections.
About three dozen would-be asylum seekers from Russia found themselves blocked from entering the US on Friday while a group of Ukrainians flashed passports and were escorted across the border. The scene reflected a quiet, but unmistakable shift in the differing treatment of Russians and Ukrainians who enter Mexico as tourists and fly to Tijuana, hoping to enter the US for a chance at asylum. The Russians — 34 as of Friday — had been camped several days at the busiest US border crossing with Mexico, two days after local officials gently them to leave. They sat on mats and blankets, checking smartphones,
For Marat, a Russian businessman based in Shanghai, sanctions on his home country have heralded an unexpected opportunity in China as companies struggle to keep their supply chains open. The 42-year-old has already been contacted by a components company seeking partners in China after being cut off from its suppliers in Europe and North America. “‘Just be ready,’” he said was the message from the firm based in Belarus, a Russian ally also under sanctions for supporting its invasion of Ukraine. “It will be a bigger workload for me, and for sure, as a result, bigger rewards,” said Marat, who gave one name
PEAK REACHED: Daily new cases in Hong Kong have dropped about 70 percent from earlier this month, prompting a review of pandemic-control measures Hong Kong’s leader yesterday said that the government would consider lifting strict social distancing measures as new COVID-19 infections in the territory continued to trend downward. “I wouldn’t promise now that there’s room for adjustment, but following a review, we have a duty to account for the findings in this review and the direction we will take,” Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said. Hong Kong is in the middle of a massive outbreak, recording more than 1 million cases among a population of 7.4 million. The territory has been hit hard, with mortuaries full as they try to cope
AUSTRALIAN MODEL: An official said that a deal with Beijing on policing was signed to ‘build meaningful cooperation’ to help the Solomon Islands’ development The Solomon Islands has signed a policing deal with China and is to send a proposal for a broader security agreement covering the military to its Cabinet for consideration, a Solomon Islands official said yesterday. The arrangements are likely to concern the US, which last month said that it would open an embassy in the Solomon Islands after senior US administration officials expressed concern that China wanted to create military relationships in the Pacific islands. The Solomon Islands switched diplomatic ties from Taiwan to Beijing in 2019, which partly fuelled discontent that led to riots in the capital, Honiara, in November last