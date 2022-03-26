COVID-19: Shanghai cases up 60% as curbs lead to nurse’s death

Bloomberg





COVID-19 cases in Shanghai, China, jumped more than 60 percent in a single day, hitting a record 1,609 yesterday, even as authorities widened restrictions that have limited access to food and medical care with devastating consequences.

Zhou Shengni died of asthma on Wednesday night after being turned away from Shanghai East Hospital, where she worked as a nurse, a statement from the medical center in the Shanghai’s Pudong District said.

The emergency department was closed for COVID-19-related disinfection, and she subsequently died in another hospital, it said.

A healthcare worker holds a sign indicating that there are no more spaces available at a COVID-19 testing facility in Shanghai, China, yesterday. Photo: Bloomberg

Scores of buildings and apartment blocks remained locked down in the city amid the growing outbreak, part of a wave that is challenging China’s “zero COVID-19” approach as most of the rest of the world abolishes COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Frustrated residents are struggling to secure fresh food, as some compounds refuse to let them leave, while accessing medical care gets harder, as select hospitals prioritize COVID-19 patients and close out-patient services.

“We deeply mourn for the unfortunate death,” Shanghai Health Commission Director Wu Jinglei (鄔驚雷) told a news conference yesterday. “Hospitals need COVID testing and disinfection, but also need to reduce the impact on normal services and secure the emergency needs of patients.”

Health authorities yesterday asked anyone in Shanghai who has not yet been tested for COVID-19 to do so before 6pm or they would face movement restrictions.

The city would continue to conduct testing on a rolling basis to curb the spread of the virus, and officials reiterated the importance of wearing a mask even as masks face limitations in stopping the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.

China yesterday reported 4,790 new cases overall, including 3,489 without symptoms, state television reported.

New infections in Jilin Province continued to exceed 2,000.

In Shanghai, 1,580 of the infections among the city’s about 25 million residents were asymptomatic, the health commission said.

The situation underscores the hurdles officials face in implementing Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) dual goals of eliminating the virus, and minimizing the economic and social effects of COVID-19 curbs.

While the country is widely still deploying measures such as strict lockdowns in some areas — residents in the entire province of Jilin are confined to their homes — the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant to China’s most economically significant hubs has prompted a pivot to more targeted approaches.

Shanghai officials have ruled out fully isolating the city, although parts of it would be sealed off and further tested in a move some fear would plunge the financial hub into a de facto lockdown.

The city is planning to use stadiums and exhibition centers to quarantine people with mild and asymptomatic infections.