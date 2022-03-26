A leaked document indicates that China could boost its military presence in the Solomon Islands — including with ship visits — in a development that is raising alarm in nearby Australia and beyond.
The Solomon Islands revealed on Thursday that it had signed a policing cooperation agreement with China, but more concerning to Australia was the draft text of a broader security arrangement that was leaked online.
Under the terms of the draft agreement, China could send police, military personnel and other armed forces to the Solomon Islands “to assist in maintaining social order” and for a variety of other reasons. It could also send ships to the islands for stopovers and to replenish supplies.
Photo: AP
The draft agreement stipulates that China would need to sign off on any information that is released about joint security arrangements, including at news conferences.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he had not spoken to his Solomon Islands counterpart in the 24 hours since news of the security deal with China was made public, but talks were being held with Honiara.
“We will see how this progresses,” Morrison told reporters, adding that Australia and New Zealand were part of the “Pacific family.”
“There are others who may seek to pretend to influence and may seek to get some sort of hold in the region, and we are very conscious of that,” he said.
New Zealand said it is planning to raise its concerns about the document with the Solomon Islands and China.
“If genuine, this agreement would be very concerning,” New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta said. “Such agreements will always be the right of any sovereign country to enter into. However, developments within this purported agreement could destabilize the current institutions and arrangements that have long underpinned the Pacific region’s security.”
Anna Powles, a senior lecturer in international security at New Zealand’s Massey University, said that Australia, New Zealand and the US would be “very concerned” about the draft agreement, which was ambitious on China’s part.
Powles said it would be interesting to know what kind of goods China might want to send to the Solomon Islands to service its ships, and whether there was the potential for mission creep in the future, such as China developing a naval base.
She said she was concerned China was trying to direct the political narrative by controlling what information could be publicly released.
A lot of the wording in the draft agreement was vague, including exactly what type of military and paramilitary forces China might send to the Solomon Islands, Powles said, adding that it was either clumsily worded or deliberately opaque.
Additional reporting by Reuters
About three dozen would-be asylum seekers from Russia found themselves blocked from entering the US on Friday while a group of Ukrainians flashed passports and were escorted across the border. The scene reflected a quiet, but unmistakable shift in the differing treatment of Russians and Ukrainians who enter Mexico as tourists and fly to Tijuana, hoping to enter the US for a chance at asylum. The Russians — 34 as of Friday — had been camped several days at the busiest US border crossing with Mexico, two days after local officials gently them to leave. They sat on mats and blankets, checking smartphones,
For Marat, a Russian businessman based in Shanghai, sanctions on his home country have heralded an unexpected opportunity in China as companies struggle to keep their supply chains open. The 42-year-old has already been contacted by a components company seeking partners in China after being cut off from its suppliers in Europe and North America. “‘Just be ready,’” he said was the message from the firm based in Belarus, a Russian ally also under sanctions for supporting its invasion of Ukraine. “It will be a bigger workload for me, and for sure, as a result, bigger rewards,” said Marat, who gave one name
PEAK REACHED: Daily new cases in Hong Kong have dropped about 70 percent from earlier this month, prompting a review of pandemic-control measures Hong Kong’s leader yesterday said that the government would consider lifting strict social distancing measures as new COVID-19 infections in the territory continued to trend downward. “I wouldn’t promise now that there’s room for adjustment, but following a review, we have a duty to account for the findings in this review and the direction we will take,” Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said. Hong Kong is in the middle of a massive outbreak, recording more than 1 million cases among a population of 7.4 million. The territory has been hit hard, with mortuaries full as they try to cope
AUSTRALIAN MODEL: An official said that a deal with Beijing on policing was signed to ‘build meaningful cooperation’ to help the Solomon Islands’ development The Solomon Islands has signed a policing deal with China and is to send a proposal for a broader security agreement covering the military to its Cabinet for consideration, a Solomon Islands official said yesterday. The arrangements are likely to concern the US, which last month said that it would open an embassy in the Solomon Islands after senior US administration officials expressed concern that China wanted to create military relationships in the Pacific islands. The Solomon Islands switched diplomatic ties from Taiwan to Beijing in 2019, which partly fuelled discontent that led to riots in the capital, Honiara, in November last