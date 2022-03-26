Tigray rebels agree to cease hostilities

ETHIOPIA TRUCE: The announcement came one day after the government moved to ‘pave the way for the resolution of the conflict’ in the northern Tigray region

AFP, ADDIS ABABA





Tigrayan rebels yesterday agreed to a “cessation of hostilities,” a new turning point in the nearly 17-month war in northern Ethiopia following Addis Ababa’s announcement of an indefinite humanitarian truce a day earlier.

The rebels said in a statement sent to Agence France-Presse early yesterday that they were “committed to implementing a cessation of hostilities effective immediately,” and urged Ethiopian authorities to hasten delivery of emergency aid into Tigray, where hundreds of thousands face starvation.

Since war broke out in November 2020, thousands have died, and many more have been forced to flee their homes, as the conflict has expanded from Tigray to the neighboring regions of Amhara and Afar.

Workers on Tuesday clean the floor in a World Food Programme warehouse in Semera, Ethiopia, that stores supplies earmarked for the country’s Tigray and Afar regions. Photo: AP

The administration Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Thursday declared a surprise truce, saying that it hoped the move would ease humanitarian access to Tigray and “pave the way for the resolution of the conflict.”

It called on the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) to “desist from all acts of further aggression and withdraw from areas they have occupied in neighboring regions.”

The rebels in turn urged “the Ethiopian authorities to go beyond empty promises and take concrete steps to facilitate unfettered humanitarian access to Tigray.”

The conflict erupted when the Ethiopian government sent troops into Tigray to topple the TPLF, the region’s former ruling party, saying that the move came in response to rebel attacks on military camps. Fighting has dragged on for more than a year, triggering a humanitarian crisis, as accounts have emerged of mass rapes and massacres, with both sides accused of human rights abuses.

More than 400,000 people have been displaced in Tigray, the UN said.

The region has also been subject to what the UN says is a de facto blockade.

The US has accused Addis Ababa of preventing aid from reaching those in need, while Ethiopian authorities have in turn blamed the rebels for the obstruction.

Nearly 40 percent of people in Tigray, a region with 6 million inhabitants, face “an extreme lack of food,” the UN said in January, with fuel shortages forcing aid workers to deliver medicines and other crucial supplies by foot.

Diplomats led by former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo, the African Union’s special envoy for the Horn of Africa, have been trying for months to broker peace talks.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US “urges all parties to build on this announcement to advance a negotiated and sustainable ceasefire, including necessary security arrangements.”