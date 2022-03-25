Australia accepts New Zealand offer to take refugees

AP, WELLINGTON





Australia yesterday accepted a long-standing New Zealand offer to resettle boat refugees it had sent to the remote island nation of Nauru.

Australia has faced harsh international criticism for the way it has treated boat refugees. It designed a policy of keeping them far from its shores to deter others from trying to make the voyage. However, many critics say such policies violate human rights.

Under the terms of the deal, New Zealand is to resettle up to 450 refugees over three years who are either living on Nauru or in temporary processing facilities in Australia.

Former New Zealand prime minister John Key first offered to take 150 offshore refugees annually back in 2013, and the offer has been repeated by leaders since, including by current Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

However, until now Australia has always balked, saying that if the refugees gained citizenship in New Zealand, they could use that as a way to move to Australia because of the two countries’ free-movement policy.

Australia did not immediately say what had prompted it to finally accept the offer, although the office of Australian Minister for Home Affairs Karen Andrews said the refugees that New Zealand accepts from Nauru would never be allowed to settle in Australia.

“This arrangement does not apply to anyone who attempts an illegal maritime journey to Australia in the future,” Andrews added. “Australia remains firm — illegal maritime arrivals will not settle here permanently. Anyone who attempts to breach our borders will be turned back or sent to Nauru.”

New Zealand Minister of Immigration Kris Faafoi said Wellington was pleased Australia had taken up the offer.

“New Zealand has a long and proud history of refugee resettlement and this arrangement is another example of how we are fulfilling our humanitarian international commitment,” Faafoi said. “We are pleased to be able to provide resettlement outcomes for refugees who would otherwise have continued to face uncertain futures.”

Faafoi said all refugee applicants would be subject to rigorous screening.