Madeleine Albright hailed by world leaders

AP, WASHINGTON





As she pressed then-US president Bill Clinton’s administration into action against then-Serbian president Slobodan Milosevic over war crimes in the Balkans, then-US secretary of state Madeleine Albright would harken back to her own childhood as a refugee from war-torn Europe.

World leaders recalled how Albright’s personal history helped inspire her professional passion as they eulogized the US’ first female secretary of state, following her death on Wednesday at age 84.

“She gave us hope when we didn’t have it,” Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani said. “She became our voice and our arm when we had neither voice nor an arm ourselves. She felt our people’s pain, because she had experienced herself persecution in childhood. That’s why she was set against Milosevic up to stopping his genocide in Kosovo.”

Participants at a UN Security Council meeting observe a moment of silence for former US secretary of state Madeleine Albright, who passed away at the age of 84, at the UN headquarters in New York City on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters

Albrigh “supported Kosovo to the last breath and that why Kosovo’s people will memorize her eternally,” Osmani added.

“Few of the world leaders did so much for our country as Madeleine Albright,” Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said of Albright, who was born in Prague and repeatedly visited her homeland after the 1989 Velvet Revolution led by her friend Vaclav Havel, an anti-communist dissident who became the nation’s president.

Fiala said Albright “got a chance in the free world, made the best of it. Thank you. We’ll never forget you.”

Clinton, who as president in 1996 nominated Albright as the US’ top diplomat, recalled his final trip with her nearly three years ago. It was, perhaps fittingly, to Kosovo, where a statue was dedicated in Pristina in her honor, as the country commemorated the 20th anniversary of its fight for independence.

“Because she knew firsthand that America’s policy decisions had the power to make a difference in people’s lives around the world, she saw her jobs as both an obligation and an opportunity,” Clinton said.

More recently, she supported Ukraine and its independence amid Russia’s ongoing war against the country, he added.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said that “working with Secretary Albright during the 1990s was among the highlights of my career in the United States Senate during my tenure on the Foreign Relations Committee. As the world redefined itself in the wake of the Cold War, we were partners and friends working to welcome newly liberated democracies into NATO and confront the horrors of genocide in the Balkans.”

He said that when he thinks of Albright, “I will always remember her fervent faith that ‘America is the indispensable nation.’”

On the floor of the UN General Assembly, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield honored Albright — a friend for decades, a former boss and a Georgetown University colleague — as a “trailblazer and a luminary.”

“She left an indelible mark on the world and on the United Nations,” Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the assembly, which was meeting to discuss the war in Ukraine and the ensuing humanitarian crisis. “Our country and our United Nations are stronger for her service.”

Haris Silajdzic, a key figure in the Bosnian government during the country’s brutal interethnic war in the 1990s, including as foreign minister and prime minister, said Albright “truly understood what happened [in Bosnia] and was the most persistent champion of justice” for the Balkan country.

In Bosnia, Albright is well-remembered as the US ambassador to the UN, who in the summer of 1995, presented to the UN Security Council the first evidence of mass atrocities committed in the eastern town of Srebrenica in the closing months of the country’s brutal 1992-1995 war.

More than 8,000 Bosnian Muslims died during 10 days of slaughter after the town was overrun by Bosnian Serb forces in July 1995. Their bodies were plowed into hastily made mass graves and then later dug up with bulldozers and scattered among other burial sites to hide the evidence of the crime.

“Because of her own experience, she was a true champion of justice, she could not stomach injustice,” Silajdzic said of Albright, adding that, as such, “she understood that [Bosnia] has suffered injustice and was looking for ways to correct that.”