Recovery teams yesterday deployed drones and thermal imaging equipment across a mountainous area where a China Eastern plane inexplicably crashed with 132 people on board.
Four days after Flight MU5735 ploughed into rugged terrain near Wuzhou in southern China, officials are still yet to declare all of the 123 passengers and nine crew dead.
The velocity of the crash cut deep wounds into the muddy ground, and scattered plane parts and passenger belongings across a vast area, dashing hopes of finding survivors in what will almost certainly be China’s worst air crash in three decades.
Wiping tears from her eyes, her arms supported by two men, a relative arrived at the entrance point to the crash area yesterday morning, a reporter said.
Under pouring rain, she joined scores of firefighters, paramilitary police and reporters to trudge across the rough terrain to where eviscerated chunks of jet have been found.
Officials on Wednesday said that human remains had been found, but on the ground, searchers have not ruled out finding survivors trapped on the densely forested, mud-slicked slopes.
The “mission is mainly focused on searching for victims and saving lives,” said Huang Shangwu of the Guangxi Fire and Rescue Force, citing instructions “from headquarters.”
“We are using thermal imagers and life detectors to search the surface ... we also use manual searches and aerial drones,” Huang said.
Teams were scouring the landscape for the remaining flight recorder after a damaged voice recorder was recovered on Wednesday and sent for analysis.
Experts hope it would yield clues to the cause of the crash, which saw the Boeing plane — flying between Kunming and Guangzhou — drop thousands of meters in just minutes.
The crash provoked an unusually swift public response from Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), who ordered a probe into its cause.
