Palestinians in Gaza quit studies for Israeli wages

AFP, GAZA CITY





The moment Hussein got permission to work in Israel, the Palestinian resident of Gaza City said he was ready to quit university to seek the attractive wages offered for menial Israeli jobs.

“I felt that the doors of heaven were opened for me,” Hussein said.

Like other Gazans who have abandoned their studies to take low-skilled work inside Israel, embarrassment led him to ask that his full name be withheld.

Palestinian workers enter a mini van at the last station in Beit Hanun in the northern Gaza Strip, before reaching Israel through the Erez crossing to work, on Feb. 23. Photo: AFP

Gaza, a Palestinian territory of about 2.3 million people under an Israeli blockade since 2007, suffers from an unemployment rate of more than 50 percent, where even those with post-graduate degrees can struggle to get by.

Moreover, Israeli work permits have become a rarity for Palestinians in the past decade or so — making the few on offer seem like gold dust. Hussein was pursuing a master’s degree and hoping to boost his earnings potential, but said that with three children to feed and student debts of US$3,500, continuing to study was proving untenable.

“I hadn’t worked in years,” he said, explaining his decision to leave Gaza several months ago.

He got a job as a delivery person in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv, one of several places in Israel where Palestinian workers say they can earn between 250 and 700 shekels (between US$77 and US$217) per day, far more than most could hope for from equivalent work in Gaza.

Hamas, which is considered a terrorist organization by much of the West, took power in Gaza in 2007. Before the Islamist takeover, about 120,000 Gazans had permission to work inside Israel.

However, Hamas and Israel have fought repeatedly over the past 15 years and, due latterly also to the COVID-19 pandemic, Israel has at times fully closed its land crossings with the enclave while completely curbing cross-border work.

Since reopening a few months ago, the Jewish state has issued 12,000 work permits to Gazans — mostly six month visas, with the option to renew.

The parking lot at the Erez crossing through which Gazans enter Israel is now teeming with taxis and minibuses, waiting to take Palestinians to work.

Among them was Mahmud, who found work at a restaurant in Herzliya, an affluent town north of Tel Aviv. He had previously worked for international organizations in Gaza — highly coveted employers.

However, he said ultimately he decided that he could not turn down the chance to earn up to 550 shekels a day, including overtime — on top of room and board — in Israel, even if the work had no connection to his master’s degree in social work.

While many Gazans welcome higher Israeli pay, the head of Gaza’s workers’ union, Sami al-Amsi, called for the permits to include mandatory social security protections.

Under current terms, workers from Gaza entering Israel are only covered for accidents if their Israeli employer agrees to pay for insurance — a rarity, Israeli workers’ rights organization Kav LaOved said.

A few weeks ago, a Gazan was run over by a car at his place of work, Amsi said, adding that “his family did not receive any compensation.”

That does not scare Adham, 35, who despite having three degrees, including in public health and computer science, said he was ready to take any job on offer in Israel.

“I could work in a restaurant, a supermarket or a factory,” he said. “I have no preconditions.”