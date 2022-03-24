The moment Hussein got permission to work in Israel, the Palestinian resident of Gaza City said he was ready to quit university to seek the attractive wages offered for menial Israeli jobs.
“I felt that the doors of heaven were opened for me,” Hussein said.
Like other Gazans who have abandoned their studies to take low-skilled work inside Israel, embarrassment led him to ask that his full name be withheld.
Photo: AFP
Gaza, a Palestinian territory of about 2.3 million people under an Israeli blockade since 2007, suffers from an unemployment rate of more than 50 percent, where even those with post-graduate degrees can struggle to get by.
Moreover, Israeli work permits have become a rarity for Palestinians in the past decade or so — making the few on offer seem like gold dust. Hussein was pursuing a master’s degree and hoping to boost his earnings potential, but said that with three children to feed and student debts of US$3,500, continuing to study was proving untenable.
“I hadn’t worked in years,” he said, explaining his decision to leave Gaza several months ago.
He got a job as a delivery person in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv, one of several places in Israel where Palestinian workers say they can earn between 250 and 700 shekels (between US$77 and US$217) per day, far more than most could hope for from equivalent work in Gaza.
Hamas, which is considered a terrorist organization by much of the West, took power in Gaza in 2007. Before the Islamist takeover, about 120,000 Gazans had permission to work inside Israel.
However, Hamas and Israel have fought repeatedly over the past 15 years and, due latterly also to the COVID-19 pandemic, Israel has at times fully closed its land crossings with the enclave while completely curbing cross-border work.
Since reopening a few months ago, the Jewish state has issued 12,000 work permits to Gazans — mostly six month visas, with the option to renew.
The parking lot at the Erez crossing through which Gazans enter Israel is now teeming with taxis and minibuses, waiting to take Palestinians to work.
Among them was Mahmud, who found work at a restaurant in Herzliya, an affluent town north of Tel Aviv. He had previously worked for international organizations in Gaza — highly coveted employers.
However, he said ultimately he decided that he could not turn down the chance to earn up to 550 shekels a day, including overtime — on top of room and board — in Israel, even if the work had no connection to his master’s degree in social work.
While many Gazans welcome higher Israeli pay, the head of Gaza’s workers’ union, Sami al-Amsi, called for the permits to include mandatory social security protections.
Under current terms, workers from Gaza entering Israel are only covered for accidents if their Israeli employer agrees to pay for insurance — a rarity, Israeli workers’ rights organization Kav LaOved said.
A few weeks ago, a Gazan was run over by a car at his place of work, Amsi said, adding that “his family did not receive any compensation.”
That does not scare Adham, 35, who despite having three degrees, including in public health and computer science, said he was ready to take any job on offer in Israel.
“I could work in a restaurant, a supermarket or a factory,” he said. “I have no preconditions.”
About three dozen would-be asylum seekers from Russia found themselves blocked from entering the US on Friday while a group of Ukrainians flashed passports and were escorted across the border. The scene reflected a quiet, but unmistakable shift in the differing treatment of Russians and Ukrainians who enter Mexico as tourists and fly to Tijuana, hoping to enter the US for a chance at asylum. The Russians — 34 as of Friday — had been camped several days at the busiest US border crossing with Mexico, two days after local officials gently them to leave. They sat on mats and blankets, checking smartphones,
Japan’s military has spotted four large Russian amphibious warfare ships sailing close to its islands as they traveled west, possibly toward Europe, it said yesterday. Pictures of the amphibious transports, typically used for landing expeditionary forces, published by the Japanese Ministry of Defense showed what appeared to be military trucks loaded onto the deck of one of the vessels. Asked if the vessels could be bound for Ukraine, a ministry spokesman said: “We don’t know where they are heading, but their heading suggest it is possible.” A Japan Self-Defense Forces maritime patrol first detected the Russian vessels, which can carry dozens of tanks,
When Chilean scientist Osvaldo Ulloa led an expedition 8,000m under the sea to an area where no human had ever been, his team discovered microscopic organisms that generated more questions than answers. The January submarine expedition dove into the Atacama Trench, created by the meeting of two tectonic plates in the eastern Pacific Ocean. “We pulled off the feat of taking humans into the trench where no other human being had been before,” said Ulloa, the director of the Millennium Institute of Oceanography at the University of Concepcion. He was joined by US explorer Victor Vescovo and Millennium assistant director Ruben Escribano on
For Marat, a Russian businessman based in Shanghai, sanctions on his home country have heralded an unexpected opportunity in China as companies struggle to keep their supply chains open. The 42-year-old has already been contacted by a components company seeking partners in China after being cut off from its suppliers in Europe and North America. “‘Just be ready,’” he said was the message from the firm based in Belarus, a Russian ally also under sanctions for supporting its invasion of Ukraine. “It will be a bigger workload for me, and for sure, as a result, bigger rewards,” said Marat, who gave one name