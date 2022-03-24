ASEAN emissary urges restraint on trip to Myanmar

Reuters, PHNOM PENH





An ASEAN envoy yesterday said he had urged Myanmar’s junta to show restraint during offensives and was told by the military’s leader that there would be no access to ousted Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi while her trial was ongoing.

Cambodean Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn, a special ASEAN envoy, said he sought the release of prisoners including Australian economist Sean Turnell, and Burmese Senior Army General Min Aung Hlaing told him he would consider a request to see Aung San Suu Kyi and other detainees in future.

Aung San Suu Kyi’s administration was overthrown by the military in a coup last year that sparked chaos and bloodshed in the country after a decade of tentative democratic reform.

Burmese Army Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, center, speaks with Cambodean Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn, sixth left, during a meeting in Naypyitaw on Monday. Photo: AP

The Nobel laureate is on trial for more than a dozen offenses, including contravening a state secrets act and multiple counts of corruption.

She has thus far been found guilty of several crimes, but has rejected all charges.

The envoy said he understood that critics viewed his trip to Myanmar this week as legitimizing the junta, but added that he sees the two-day visit as a positive step toward resolving the crisis, which he said could not be done during Cambodia’s ASEAN “chairmanship” this year.

“The Myanmar issue is complicated, it needs a long time to solve, we can’t solve it during one chairmanship or the current chairmanship,” he told reporters on his return to Cambodia.

“I know of various levels of expectations on the visit, I also know of people who want to see a ceasefire and me meeting all involved parties, and the return to normalcy of democracy,” Prak Sokhonn said.

“I understand reasons behind criticism, they don’t want me being giving legitimacy to the state councilors,” he said, referring to the junta.

Prak Sokhonn’s trip has frustrated opponents to Myanmar’s junta because it was centered largely on the generals, with most meetings with other parties canceled.

ASEAN has barred the generals from attending its summits until they see progress in a five-point “consensus” agreed last year to end the violence.

The UN last week said the military had committed war crimes and crimes against humanity, and was deliberately targeting civilians.

The military did not immediately respond.