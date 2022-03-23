At least 16 killed in Nigeria attack

AFP, KANO, Nigeria





Gunmen from gangs of cattle thieves on Sunday killed 16 people in an attack on a remote village, police in northwest Nigeria said, in the latest raid by the militants in the region.

Northwest and central Nigeria are a hub of criminal gangs of cattle thieves and those kidnapping for ransom who raid villages, killing and abducting residents after looting and burning homes.

The criminals who are known as “bandits” and who maintain camps in a vast forest, straddling Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna and Niger states, have intensified mass abductions of students from schools for ransom.

Dozens of bandits on motorcycles invaded Ganar-Kiyawa village, shooting dead 16 residents, Zamfara State Police Command spokesman Mohammed Shehu said.

“The terrorists killed 16 people in the attack and fled before the deployment of police personnel,” Shehu said on Monday.

“The police and the military are in the area to forestall further attacks and pursue the bandits,” he added.

A statement from the Zamfara state governor’s office confirmed the attack, saying that “many lives were reportedly lost and many others got injured,” without giving details.

However, media reports put the death toll as high as 37, including the village chief, with dozens kidnapped from the village that has been repeatedly targeted by gangs.

The gangs, which have officially been declared terrorists, continue to attack villages and abduct travelers at bogus checkpoints on highways, despite the deployment of troops and government amnesty.

On Sunday, Zamfara State Information Commissioner Ibrahim Dosara said that bandit attacks in the state have displaced more than 700,000 people, prompting the state government to open eight camps to accommodate them.