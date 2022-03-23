Gunmen from gangs of cattle thieves on Sunday killed 16 people in an attack on a remote village, police in northwest Nigeria said, in the latest raid by the militants in the region.
Northwest and central Nigeria are a hub of criminal gangs of cattle thieves and those kidnapping for ransom who raid villages, killing and abducting residents after looting and burning homes.
The criminals who are known as “bandits” and who maintain camps in a vast forest, straddling Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna and Niger states, have intensified mass abductions of students from schools for ransom.
Dozens of bandits on motorcycles invaded Ganar-Kiyawa village, shooting dead 16 residents, Zamfara State Police Command spokesman Mohammed Shehu said.
“The terrorists killed 16 people in the attack and fled before the deployment of police personnel,” Shehu said on Monday.
“The police and the military are in the area to forestall further attacks and pursue the bandits,” he added.
A statement from the Zamfara state governor’s office confirmed the attack, saying that “many lives were reportedly lost and many others got injured,” without giving details.
However, media reports put the death toll as high as 37, including the village chief, with dozens kidnapped from the village that has been repeatedly targeted by gangs.
The gangs, which have officially been declared terrorists, continue to attack villages and abduct travelers at bogus checkpoints on highways, despite the deployment of troops and government amnesty.
On Sunday, Zamfara State Information Commissioner Ibrahim Dosara said that bandit attacks in the state have displaced more than 700,000 people, prompting the state government to open eight camps to accommodate them.
About three dozen would-be asylum seekers from Russia found themselves blocked from entering the US on Friday while a group of Ukrainians flashed passports and were escorted across the border. The scene reflected a quiet, but unmistakable shift in the differing treatment of Russians and Ukrainians who enter Mexico as tourists and fly to Tijuana, hoping to enter the US for a chance at asylum. The Russians — 34 as of Friday — had been camped several days at the busiest US border crossing with Mexico, two days after local officials gently them to leave. They sat on mats and blankets, checking smartphones,
Japan’s military has spotted four large Russian amphibious warfare ships sailing close to its islands as they traveled west, possibly toward Europe, it said yesterday. Pictures of the amphibious transports, typically used for landing expeditionary forces, published by the Japanese Ministry of Defense showed what appeared to be military trucks loaded onto the deck of one of the vessels. Asked if the vessels could be bound for Ukraine, a ministry spokesman said: “We don’t know where they are heading, but their heading suggest it is possible.” A Japan Self-Defense Forces maritime patrol first detected the Russian vessels, which can carry dozens of tanks,
When Chilean scientist Osvaldo Ulloa led an expedition 8,000m under the sea to an area where no human had ever been, his team discovered microscopic organisms that generated more questions than answers. The January submarine expedition dove into the Atacama Trench, created by the meeting of two tectonic plates in the eastern Pacific Ocean. “We pulled off the feat of taking humans into the trench where no other human being had been before,” said Ulloa, the director of the Millennium Institute of Oceanography at the University of Concepcion. He was joined by US explorer Victor Vescovo and Millennium assistant director Ruben Escribano on
Vietnam yesterday announced an end to its quarantine mandate for international travelers, as it is seeking to restart its tourism industry after two years of strict COVID-19 restrictions. The only virus-related requirement for visitors would be a negative COVID-19 test, the Vietnamese Ministry of Health said in a statement. The country’s tourism sector was worth up to US$32 billion a year before the COVID-19 pandemic, but it ground to a standstill after the virus emerged and the Vietnamese government restricted travel. Virus curbs have slowly been eased in the past few months, with visitors trickling back in since November last year to play