Ukraine Conflict: Russian traders in China smell profit

AFP, BEIJING





For Marat, a Russian businessman based in Shanghai, sanctions on his home country have heralded an unexpected opportunity in China as companies struggle to keep their supply chains open.

The 42-year-old has already been contacted by a components company seeking partners in China after being cut off from its suppliers in Europe and North America.

“‘Just be ready,’” he said was the message from the firm based in Belarus, a Russian ally also under sanctions for supporting its invasion of Ukraine.

“It will be a bigger workload for me, and for sure, as a result, bigger rewards,” said Marat, who gave one name only due to the sensitivity of commenting inside China on the war.

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the assault on Ukraine, Western capitals have frozen Moscow out of the global financial system, tipping its currency into freefall and pushing the country to the verge of default.

However, China has refused to follow suit, throwing Moscow a potential economic lifeline.

Beijing is already Moscow’s largest trading partner, with trade volumes last year hitting US$147 billion, up more than 30 percent on 2019, Chinese customs data showed.

There are early signs of a bounce in economic activity since the war began, with cross-border traders telling reporters that they expect Russian demand to tilt eastward.

“This crisis is an opportunity for Russian companies in China,” another Russian entrepreneur based in Beijing said, using the pseudonym Vladimir.

“China is open. They’re saying: ‘If you want to buy, we have’” it, he said.

However, it has still been a rough few weeks for most Russia-facing businesses in China.

Traders dealing in everything from pesticides to auto parts said that wild fluctuations in the value of the ruble have prodded many Russian clients to stop taking new orders.

“Everyone is waiting for something more predictable,” said Beijing-based Vladimir, who imports Russian foodstuffs into China. “Everyone is thinking ... the sanctions [might] be canceled if the war finishes very soon.”