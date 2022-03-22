Justice Thomas in hospital with flu-like symptoms

AFP, WASHINGTON





US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized with “flu-like symptoms,” the court said on Sunday.

Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington on Friday, the court said in a statement, and was diagnosed with an infection, which is being treated with intravenous antibiotics.

“His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two,” the statement read.

US Justice Clarence Thomas poses for a photograph at the US Supreme Court in Washington on April 23 last year. Photo: AP

Thomas would continue in his duties on the highest court in the US while hospitalized, the statement said.

“Justice Thomas will participate in the consideration and discussion of any cases for which he is not present on the basis of the briefs, transcripts, and audio of the oral arguments,” it said.

Thomas, 73, is the longest-serving justice on the Supreme Court. He is to become the oldest member of the court when Stephen Breyer, who announced his retirement earlier this year, steps down.

Thomas, the only black justice on the nine-seat bench, is a pillar of conservatism who was nominated to the top court in 1991 by then-US president George H.W. Bush.

His confirmation by the US Senate the same year drew controversy, as his former employee Anita Hill, in testimony at the hearings, accused him of sexual harassment, which he denied.

The Senate is set for another Supreme Court confirmation process this week, with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson scheduled to appear before the legislative body for four days of hearings starting yesterday.

US President Joe Biden nominated Jackson — who, if confirmed, would be the first black woman on the court — to replace Breyer.