Iraqi authorities on Sunday said that they had exhumed the remains of 85 Islamic State (IS) group fighters and their relatives from a mass grave in the northern city of Mosul.
The remains of 35 people killed between 2016 and 2017 were dug up on Saturday, while 50 were found on Sunday and “work is ongoing,” said Hassan Wathiq al-Anzi, head of forensics in northern Iraq’s Nineveh province.
Workers unearthed bones and skulls, placing them in black bags for transportation to the forensic department, a journalist said.
It is the first announcement of a mass grave of IS fighters killed during the 2016-2017 battle to recapture Mosul, the group’s former stronghold.
Anzi was unable to provide an estimate of the total number of bodies at the site, or the precise circumstances of their deaths.
The UN says that the group left behind more than 200 mass graves in large swathes of Iraq that could contain as many as 12,000 bodies.
The Mosul site was located behind a mosque in a residential area in the al-Rifai district, Anzi said, adding that DNA samples would be taken to identify the bodies.
