Gunmen using dynamite early on Sunday attacked a police station in Nigeria’s southeast, a day after two police constables were killed in another attack in the area, police said.
The attacks in southeastern Imo state were the latest violence in a volatile region where separatist violence is on the rise.
“The gunmen came with dynamite in the early hours of today and bombed part of the station at Oru, but the assault was repelled,” Imo State Police Command spokesman Michael Abattam said on Saturday.
“Four of the gunmen were neutralized and five IED [improvised explosive devices] were recovered,” he said.
A number of gunmen armed with explosives attacked Umuguma Police Station outside Owerri, the state capital, leaving two police constables dead, Abattam said.
Some gunmen also invaded the residence of professor George Obiozor, the leader of Ohanaeze, the Igbo cultural union, and destroyed part of the building with explosives, he said, adding that Obiozor was not at home at the time.
“We are on the trail of the attackers with a view to bringing them to justice,” Abattam added.
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday condemned the attacks, while also pledging to end the lingering violence in the region.
“He extends sympathies to the police authorities over the losses of men and materials, and to Professor Obiozor, who he urged to maintain his commitment to the peace and oneness of the federation against these odds,” Buhari’s office said in a statement.
The southeast region of Nigeria has seen a surge in violence, with more than 130 police and other security personnel killed by gunmen since last year, media tallies showed.
