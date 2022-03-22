Four dead, one missing in NZ after storm sinks boat

AP, WELLINGTON





A chartered fishing boat carrying 10 people sank in stormy weather off the New Zealand coast, and four people were confirmed dead and one other was missing, police said.

Five people were winched by a helicopter to safety and the search was continuing, they said.

The 17m boat got into trouble on Sunday night and set off a distress signal off North Cape on the northern coast, triggering a major search and rescue operation.

Two bodies in the water were yesterday morning recovered by helicopter, and another two were recovered by search vessels, police said.

The five people rescued were admitted to Kaitaia Hospital in stable conditions and later discharged.

An emergency beacon was activated at 8pm, said Nick Burt, a spokesman for Maritime New Zealand’s Rescue Coordination Center.

A helicopter became the first search and rescue vehicle to reach the remote location at 11:40pm, Burt said, adding that the boat was confirmed sunk at 2:30am.

The search yesterday was being coordinated by a navy patrol boat with helicopters in the air and ground crews scouring the shoreline, Burt said.

“The weather conditions are more favorable today, and we are completely focused on the search and rescue for the two people unaccounted for,” Burt said in a statement before one body was recovered by a ship.

Gale-force winds had whipped up rough seas around North Cape at the time the alarm was raised, MetService meteorologist Luis Fernandes said.

However, conditions had eased in the area later in the night as the search and rescue began, and the storm system continued to move south, he said.

The fishing boat had left Mangonui Wharf in the north on Thursday, the Stuff news Web site reported.

On board were the captain, a crew member and eight passengers from Auckland, Stuff said.

The captain was among with survivors, the Web site said.

No one else has been identified.