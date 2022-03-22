A chartered fishing boat carrying 10 people sank in stormy weather off the New Zealand coast, and four people were confirmed dead and one other was missing, police said.
Five people were winched by a helicopter to safety and the search was continuing, they said.
The 17m boat got into trouble on Sunday night and set off a distress signal off North Cape on the northern coast, triggering a major search and rescue operation.
Two bodies in the water were yesterday morning recovered by helicopter, and another two were recovered by search vessels, police said.
The five people rescued were admitted to Kaitaia Hospital in stable conditions and later discharged.
An emergency beacon was activated at 8pm, said Nick Burt, a spokesman for Maritime New Zealand’s Rescue Coordination Center.
A helicopter became the first search and rescue vehicle to reach the remote location at 11:40pm, Burt said, adding that the boat was confirmed sunk at 2:30am.
The search yesterday was being coordinated by a navy patrol boat with helicopters in the air and ground crews scouring the shoreline, Burt said.
“The weather conditions are more favorable today, and we are completely focused on the search and rescue for the two people unaccounted for,” Burt said in a statement before one body was recovered by a ship.
Gale-force winds had whipped up rough seas around North Cape at the time the alarm was raised, MetService meteorologist Luis Fernandes said.
However, conditions had eased in the area later in the night as the search and rescue began, and the storm system continued to move south, he said.
The fishing boat had left Mangonui Wharf in the north on Thursday, the Stuff news Web site reported.
On board were the captain, a crew member and eight passengers from Auckland, Stuff said.
The captain was among with survivors, the Web site said.
No one else has been identified.
About three dozen would-be asylum seekers from Russia found themselves blocked from entering the US on Friday while a group of Ukrainians flashed passports and were escorted across the border. The scene reflected a quiet, but unmistakable shift in the differing treatment of Russians and Ukrainians who enter Mexico as tourists and fly to Tijuana, hoping to enter the US for a chance at asylum. The Russians — 34 as of Friday — had been camped several days at the busiest US border crossing with Mexico, two days after local officials gently them to leave. They sat on mats and blankets, checking smartphones,
Japan’s military has spotted four large Russian amphibious warfare ships sailing close to its islands as they traveled west, possibly toward Europe, it said yesterday. Pictures of the amphibious transports, typically used for landing expeditionary forces, published by the Japanese Ministry of Defense showed what appeared to be military trucks loaded onto the deck of one of the vessels. Asked if the vessels could be bound for Ukraine, a ministry spokesman said: “We don’t know where they are heading, but their heading suggest it is possible.” A Japan Self-Defense Forces maritime patrol first detected the Russian vessels, which can carry dozens of tanks,
When Chilean scientist Osvaldo Ulloa led an expedition 8,000m under the sea to an area where no human had ever been, his team discovered microscopic organisms that generated more questions than answers. The January submarine expedition dove into the Atacama Trench, created by the meeting of two tectonic plates in the eastern Pacific Ocean. “We pulled off the feat of taking humans into the trench where no other human being had been before,” said Ulloa, the director of the Millennium Institute of Oceanography at the University of Concepcion. He was joined by US explorer Victor Vescovo and Millennium assistant director Ruben Escribano on
Vietnam yesterday announced an end to its quarantine mandate for international travelers, as it is seeking to restart its tourism industry after two years of strict COVID-19 restrictions. The only virus-related requirement for visitors would be a negative COVID-19 test, the Vietnamese Ministry of Health said in a statement. The country’s tourism sector was worth up to US$32 billion a year before the COVID-19 pandemic, but it ground to a standstill after the virus emerged and the Vietnamese government restricted travel. Virus curbs have slowly been eased in the past few months, with visitors trickling back in since November last year to play