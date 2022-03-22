Hong Kong charts broad plan to ease virus curbs

GIVING IN: Social distancing rules would be eased in phases, starting from April 21, as Carrie Lam admitted residents and financial institutions were losing patience

Hong Kong scrapped some travel curbs and outlined a road map for easing social distancing measures, seeking to appease a territory frustrated by two years of COVID-19 restrictions even as its worst ever outbreak continues to flare.

A ban on flights from nine countries including the US and UK would be lifted from April 1, and the amount of time travelers spend in mandatory hotel quarantine would be cut in half, provided they test negative for the virus, Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yeserday, unveiling the results of a review of the territory’s approach to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the easing of travel rules had been foreshadowed by local media, Lam went a step further in laying out a plan to ease Hong Kong’s social distancing rules in phases, starting from April 21 as long as there is no rebound in infections, she said.

A woman waits for a shuttle bus to her quarantine hotel after landing at Hong Kong International Airport yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

First, dining in at restaurants for dinner with as many as four people would be allowed, then gyms, massage parlors and public entertainment centers would be reopened.

The sweeping changes in how Hong Kong handles its still active outbreak come after Lam acknowledged that residents’ tolerance for COVID-19 restrictions was fading and financial institutions were losing patience with the territory’s isolationist approach.

“There is a need for our society to function continuously and for the economy to move forward progressively,” Lam said. “This is entirely to pave the way for the relaunch of our economy.”

The adjustments follow Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) pledge to reduce the economic impact of the country’s virus-fighting policy two years into the pandemic.

Last week, Xi signaled a shift in the country’s longstanding “COVID zero” strategy, which Hong Kong also follows. It has minimized fatalities, but is starting to weigh on business and consumption as other countries normalize.

While Lam said Hong Kong is still targeting COVID zero, the plans detailed yesterday — while new cases remain in the tens of thousands — resemble the shift other places made as they prepared to reopen their economies and live alongside the virus.

In another sign Hong Kong is moving away from China’s approach — at least for now — Lam also said that plans to test the entire territory for COVID-19 would be put on hold.

She cited logistical challenges and the stress it would cause in the densely populated territory. A key part of Beijing’s COVID-19 suppression toolkit, mass testing needs to be conducted at the start or near the end of a COVID-19 outbreak to help eliminate transmission, she said.

“In Hong Kong freedom is much emphasized, and our society is rather egocentric — it’s hard to achieve total compliance,” Lam said.