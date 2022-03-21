Wildfires wiped out 86 homes and most of the small town of Carbon, Texas, the Dallas Morning News reported on Saturday, as four fires west of Dallas burned 22,000 hectares and killed a sheriff’s deputy who was helping people flee.
The four fires, designated as the Eastland Complex, have raged since Wednesday or Thursday in Eastland County, about 190km west of Dallas, and were about 30 percent contained, the Texas A&M Forest Services said on Saturday.
About 85 percent of Carbon, with a population of 225, was burned, the newspaper reported, publishing photographs of homes that were reduced to rubble.
Photo: Reuters
An Eastland Fire Department dispatcher could not confirm the damage toll, referring questions to the Texas Division of Emergency Management, where officials were unavailable.
Driven by strong winds and fed by dry brush, the fires consumed most of Carbon within three hours, the Morning News said, based on a reporter’s dispatch from the town.
“Everywhere you turn, it looks like a bomb went off. I’ve seen this place up in smoke before, but never quite like this,” said Wendy Forbus, a business owner and pastor, the Morning News reported.
Photo: AP
Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday declared a disaster in 11 counties and ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in Eastland County in honor of Deputy Sergeant Barbara Fenley, his office announced.
Fenley had driven on Thursday to check on an elderly person as part of her official duties, Eastland County Sheriff Jason Weger told KTAB/KRBC television.
“With the extreme deteriorating conditions and low visibility from smoke, Sergeant Fenley ran off the roadway and was engulfed in the fire,” Weger said.
About three dozen would-be asylum seekers from Russia found themselves blocked from entering the US on Friday while a group of Ukrainians flashed passports and were escorted across the border. The scene reflected a quiet, but unmistakable shift in the differing treatment of Russians and Ukrainians who enter Mexico as tourists and fly to Tijuana, hoping to enter the US for a chance at asylum. The Russians — 34 as of Friday — had been camped several days at the busiest US border crossing with Mexico, two days after local officials gently them to leave. They sat on mats and blankets, checking smartphones,
Japan’s military has spotted four large Russian amphibious warfare ships sailing close to its islands as they traveled west, possibly toward Europe, it said yesterday. Pictures of the amphibious transports, typically used for landing expeditionary forces, published by the Japanese Ministry of Defense showed what appeared to be military trucks loaded onto the deck of one of the vessels. Asked if the vessels could be bound for Ukraine, a ministry spokesman said: “We don’t know where they are heading, but their heading suggest it is possible.” A Japan Self-Defense Forces maritime patrol first detected the Russian vessels, which can carry dozens of tanks,
When Chilean scientist Osvaldo Ulloa led an expedition 8,000m under the sea to an area where no human had ever been, his team discovered microscopic organisms that generated more questions than answers. The January submarine expedition dove into the Atacama Trench, created by the meeting of two tectonic plates in the eastern Pacific Ocean. “We pulled off the feat of taking humans into the trench where no other human being had been before,” said Ulloa, the director of the Millennium Institute of Oceanography at the University of Concepcion. He was joined by US explorer Victor Vescovo and Millennium assistant director Ruben Escribano on
NORMAL LIFE FADING: People in Jilin Province need permission to leave their cities, Shenzhen has been shut down and workers are being locked in Shanghai buildings Chinese authorities reported 1,337 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 across dozens of cities yesterday as a fast-spreading stealth version of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 fuels China’s largest outbreak in two years. The majority of the new cases — 895 — were in far northeastern Jilin Province, where the COVID-19 task force effectively banned movement throughout the province. People can only leave the province or travel to another city with permission from the police, the government notice said. The surge is infecting people in cities ranging from Shenzhen to Qingdao on the coast, to Xingtai in the north, and the numbers