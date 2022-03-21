A Kansas man who served 23 years in prison for a double murder that he did not commit is seeking US$93 million in damages from the county where he was convicted and a former detective he says framed him.
Lamonte McIntyre, 45, and his mother allege in a lawsuit filed in 2018 that the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, is responsible for the actions of former Kansas City police detective Roger Golubski and other officers involved in his prosecution.
A federal judge on Thursday set a Nov. 7 trial for the civil case.
Photo: AP
Local officials want to have the trial moved to Wichita, because of extensive publicity in the Kansas City area, KCUR reported.
McIntyre’s mom is also seeking US$30 million.
McIntyre and his mom allege that Golubski coerced her into sex and then framed McIntyre for a double homicide in 1994 after she rejected the detective’s later sexual advances.
They also allege Golubski abused black women for years and many officers were aware of his conduct.
The pretrial orders include initials of 73 women.
Golubski denies the allegations and has asked that they not be allowed as evidence in the case.
If the allegations are admitted, he will argue he was a good officer during his career from 1975 to 2010, when he retired, his lawyers said in a statement.
McIntyre was freed from prison in 2017 after a local prosecutor asked the court to vacate his convictions and to drop all charges.
In 2020, he was awarded a certificate of innocence and US$1.5 million from the state.
McIntyre, who now lives in Arizona, has been diagnosed with PTSD and experienced other negative emotional effects from his imprisonment, the lawsuit says.
His mother has also been diagnosed with PTSD and sought psychological treatment for 17 years, the lawsuit says.
The local government contends that even if the allegations of misconduct are proven, it is not liable because the officers’ actions were outside the scope of their employment.
It also denies that the police chief knew about the alleged misconduct.
