The Saudi-led coalition early yesterday said that Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group launched missile and drone strikes on energy and water desalination facilities in the kingdom that caused some material damage, but no deaths.
It said the attacks were aimed at a water desalination plant in Al-Shaqeeq, a Saudi Aramco distribution station in Jizan, a power station in Dhahran al-Janub, a gas facility in Khamis Mushait and an Aramco liquefied natural gas plant in Yanbu.
“These hostile attacks and debris resulting from interceptions caused some material damage at the facilities, and civilian cars and houses. There was no loss of life as of now,” the coalition said in a statement carried on state media.
It did not specify which facilities were damaged. State media posted images and videos of what appeared to be debris from the projectiles, damaged vehicles and structures, and firefighters dousing flames.
Houthi spokesman Yehia Sarie said that the group had launched “a wide and large military operation into the depth of Saudi Arabia,” without immediately elaborating.
Initial investigations showed the group fired Iranian-made cruise missiles at the desalination plant and state oil firm Aramco’s Jizan distribution center, the coalition said.
Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile and nine drones, it said.
Riyadh leads a coalition that has been battling the Houthis for seven years in a conflict widely seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.
“These barbaric attacks are a dangerous escalation,” coalition spokesman Brigadier General Turki al-Malki said, adding that this constituted a Houthi rejection of planned Yemeni consultations in Riyadh later this month.
The Houthis have said they would only participate in discussions held in a neutral country and the priority should be lifting a coalition blockade on areas held by the group.
The movement ousted Yemen’s Saudi-backed government from the capital, Sana’a, in late 2014, prompting the alliance to intervene months later.
The Houthis say they are fighting a corrupt system and foreign aggression.
The war has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed millions to the verge of famine.
Additional reporting by AP
