British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was attacked by political opponents past and present after comparing the Ukrainian army’s battle to fend off Russia with the Brexit campaign.
“It’s the instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom every time,” Johnson said in a speech to Conservative Party members in Blackpool, England, on Saturday. “When the people of this country voted for Brexit in such large numbers, I don’t believe it was because they were remotely hostile to foreigners. It’s because they wanted to be free.”
Reaction was swift. Douglas Alexander, a former minister from the opposition Labour Party, said the comments were “facile, flawed & morally unworthy.”
Photo: EPA-EFE
Former Belgian prime minister Guy Verhofstadt said they were “insane.”
Former European Council president Donald Tusk, who is now Poland’s opposition leader, directly addressed Johnson, saying: “Your words offend Ukrainians, the British and common sense.”
Johnson was the figurehead of the 2016 campaign that won a referendum on leaving the EU, and has been trying to position himself as a leading figure in the efforts to support Ukraine and its president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Zelenskiy has been asking EU leaders to grant Ukraine fast-track membership to help him fend off the Russian invasion.
About three dozen would-be asylum seekers from Russia found themselves blocked from entering the US on Friday while a group of Ukrainians flashed passports and were escorted across the border. The scene reflected a quiet, but unmistakable shift in the differing treatment of Russians and Ukrainians who enter Mexico as tourists and fly to Tijuana, hoping to enter the US for a chance at asylum. The Russians — 34 as of Friday — had been camped several days at the busiest US border crossing with Mexico, two days after local officials gently them to leave. They sat on mats and blankets, checking smartphones,
Japan’s military has spotted four large Russian amphibious warfare ships sailing close to its islands as they traveled west, possibly toward Europe, it said yesterday. Pictures of the amphibious transports, typically used for landing expeditionary forces, published by the Japanese Ministry of Defense showed what appeared to be military trucks loaded onto the deck of one of the vessels. Asked if the vessels could be bound for Ukraine, a ministry spokesman said: “We don’t know where they are heading, but their heading suggest it is possible.” A Japan Self-Defense Forces maritime patrol first detected the Russian vessels, which can carry dozens of tanks,
When Chilean scientist Osvaldo Ulloa led an expedition 8,000m under the sea to an area where no human had ever been, his team discovered microscopic organisms that generated more questions than answers. The January submarine expedition dove into the Atacama Trench, created by the meeting of two tectonic plates in the eastern Pacific Ocean. “We pulled off the feat of taking humans into the trench where no other human being had been before,” said Ulloa, the director of the Millennium Institute of Oceanography at the University of Concepcion. He was joined by US explorer Victor Vescovo and Millennium assistant director Ruben Escribano on
NORMAL LIFE FADING: People in Jilin Province need permission to leave their cities, Shenzhen has been shut down and workers are being locked in Shanghai buildings Chinese authorities reported 1,337 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 across dozens of cities yesterday as a fast-spreading stealth version of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 fuels China’s largest outbreak in two years. The majority of the new cases — 895 — were in far northeastern Jilin Province, where the COVID-19 task force effectively banned movement throughout the province. People can only leave the province or travel to another city with permission from the police, the government notice said. The surge is infecting people in cities ranging from Shenzhen to Qingdao on the coast, to Xingtai in the north, and the numbers