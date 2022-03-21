China on right side of history regarding Ukraine: minister

Reuters, SHANGHAI





China is standing on the right side of history over the Ukraine crisis, and its position is in line with the wishes of most countries, Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) said.

“China will never accept any external coercion or pressure, and opposes any unfounded accusations and suspicions against China,” Wang said on Saturday, according to a ministry statement yesterday.

Wang’s comments came after US President Joe Biden on Friday warned Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) of “consequences” if Beijing gives material support to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

During the videoconference, Xi told Biden that the war in Ukraine must end as soon as possible, and called on NATO nations to hold a dialogue with Moscow.

However, Xi did not assign blame to Russia, according to Beijing’s statements about the call.

Wang said the most important message Xi sent was that China has always been a force for maintaining world peace.

“We have always stood for maintaining peace and opposing war,” Wang said. “China’s position is objective and fair, and is in line with the wishes of most countries. Time will prove that China’s claims are on the right side of history.”

Also on Saturday, Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Yucheng (樂玉成) said that sanctions imposed by Western nations on Russia over Ukraine were increasingly “outrageous.”

The US and its European and Asian allies have imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia for the Feb. 24 invasion of its neighbor, which they call a war of aggression by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin said that he launched a “special operation” to demilitarize and “denazify” Ukraine.

While saying it recognizes Ukraine’s sovereignty, Beijing has repeatedly said that Russia has legitimate security concerns that should be addressed, and urged a diplomatic solution to the conflict.