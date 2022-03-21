China is standing on the right side of history over the Ukraine crisis, and its position is in line with the wishes of most countries, Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) said.
“China will never accept any external coercion or pressure, and opposes any unfounded accusations and suspicions against China,” Wang said on Saturday, according to a ministry statement yesterday.
Wang’s comments came after US President Joe Biden on Friday warned Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) of “consequences” if Beijing gives material support to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
During the videoconference, Xi told Biden that the war in Ukraine must end as soon as possible, and called on NATO nations to hold a dialogue with Moscow.
However, Xi did not assign blame to Russia, according to Beijing’s statements about the call.
Wang said the most important message Xi sent was that China has always been a force for maintaining world peace.
“We have always stood for maintaining peace and opposing war,” Wang said. “China’s position is objective and fair, and is in line with the wishes of most countries. Time will prove that China’s claims are on the right side of history.”
Also on Saturday, Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Yucheng (樂玉成) said that sanctions imposed by Western nations on Russia over Ukraine were increasingly “outrageous.”
The US and its European and Asian allies have imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia for the Feb. 24 invasion of its neighbor, which they call a war of aggression by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Putin said that he launched a “special operation” to demilitarize and “denazify” Ukraine.
While saying it recognizes Ukraine’s sovereignty, Beijing has repeatedly said that Russia has legitimate security concerns that should be addressed, and urged a diplomatic solution to the conflict.
About three dozen would-be asylum seekers from Russia found themselves blocked from entering the US on Friday while a group of Ukrainians flashed passports and were escorted across the border. The scene reflected a quiet, but unmistakable shift in the differing treatment of Russians and Ukrainians who enter Mexico as tourists and fly to Tijuana, hoping to enter the US for a chance at asylum. The Russians — 34 as of Friday — had been camped several days at the busiest US border crossing with Mexico, two days after local officials gently them to leave. They sat on mats and blankets, checking smartphones,
Japan’s military has spotted four large Russian amphibious warfare ships sailing close to its islands as they traveled west, possibly toward Europe, it said yesterday. Pictures of the amphibious transports, typically used for landing expeditionary forces, published by the Japanese Ministry of Defense showed what appeared to be military trucks loaded onto the deck of one of the vessels. Asked if the vessels could be bound for Ukraine, a ministry spokesman said: “We don’t know where they are heading, but their heading suggest it is possible.” A Japan Self-Defense Forces maritime patrol first detected the Russian vessels, which can carry dozens of tanks,
When Chilean scientist Osvaldo Ulloa led an expedition 8,000m under the sea to an area where no human had ever been, his team discovered microscopic organisms that generated more questions than answers. The January submarine expedition dove into the Atacama Trench, created by the meeting of two tectonic plates in the eastern Pacific Ocean. “We pulled off the feat of taking humans into the trench where no other human being had been before,” said Ulloa, the director of the Millennium Institute of Oceanography at the University of Concepcion. He was joined by US explorer Victor Vescovo and Millennium assistant director Ruben Escribano on
NORMAL LIFE FADING: People in Jilin Province need permission to leave their cities, Shenzhen has been shut down and workers are being locked in Shanghai buildings Chinese authorities reported 1,337 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 across dozens of cities yesterday as a fast-spreading stealth version of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 fuels China’s largest outbreak in two years. The majority of the new cases — 895 — were in far northeastern Jilin Province, where the COVID-19 task force effectively banned movement throughout the province. People can only leave the province or travel to another city with permission from the police, the government notice said. The surge is infecting people in cities ranging from Shenzhen to Qingdao on the coast, to Xingtai in the north, and the numbers