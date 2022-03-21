N Korea tests new rocket launchers

North Korea fired multiple rocket launchers yesterday, the latest in a series of provocations by the nuclear-armed nation to heighten tensions in the region, Seoul said.

Pyongyang launched a string of banned weaponry this year and tested what it claimed were components of a “reconnaissance satellite,” although Seoul and Washington have described them as a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system.

“There were shots suspected to be from North Korea’s multiple rocket launchers this morning,” the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a text message to reporters.

“Our military is maintaining our defense readiness while closely following related developments,” it added, without further detail.

Four shots were fired into the country’s western waters during a span of an hour from 7:20 am from an unspecified location in South Pyongan Province, Yonhap news agency reported, citing unnamed officials.

The intention of the firing was being evaluated, the report added.

South Korea’s National Security Council held an emergency meeting and called for a tight readiness posture to “prevent [a] security vacuum during the government transition period,” a statement from the presidential Blue House said.

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol is to be inaugurated on May 10 after winning an election on March 9.

Pyongyang has long possessed the ability to use artillery fire to devastate Seoul, about 60km from the border.

The US stations about 28,500 troops in South Korea to protect it against its nuclear-armed neighbor. Many of the troops are based south of Seoul at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, its largest overseas military facility.

Yesterday’s firings come a few days after Pyongyang carried out a suspected failed missile test, in what analysts said could be the country’s new ICBM.

The US and South Korea have said that North Korea is preparing to fire a ballistic missile at full range for the first time since 2017, possibly disguised as a space launch.