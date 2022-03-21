Hong Kong’s leader yesterday said that the government would consider lifting strict social distancing measures as new COVID-19 infections in the territory continued to trend downward.
“I wouldn’t promise now that there’s room for adjustment, but following a review, we have a duty to account for the findings in this review and the direction we will take,” Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said.
Hong Kong is in the middle of a massive outbreak, recording more than 1 million cases among a population of 7.4 million. The territory has been hit hard, with mortuaries full as they try to cope with a high number of deaths.
Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong has so far refrained from a strict lockdown of the sort that China regularly imposes elsewhere to control the spread of the virus.
However, new infections have been declining. Earlier this month, Hong Kong reported more than 50,000 new infections in one day. Yesterday, it reported 14,149 new COVID-19 cases and 246 deaths, lower than the 16,597 cases reported on Saturday.
“Having gone through the peak that you have seen here ... I think a responsible government should regularly and vigorously review these measures, to see whether there is room for adjustment,” Lam said.
“The COVID situation is still severe, although we have hit the peak apparently, and there’s a downward trend,” she said. “However, from sewage surveillance, we can see there can be a possibility of rebound.”
Hong Kong recorded 23,000 COVID-19 cases after testing more than 350,000 people in buildings served with restriction orders, Lam said.
Restriction testing declarations were placed on about 250 buildings after sewage-surveillance testing, Secretary for the Environment Wong Kam-sing (黃錦星) said at the briefing.
Lam said that high mortality rate was due to the low number of elderly people who have been fully vaccinated.
Authorities need to balance between people’s right to choose and the need to protect the population and healthcare system, she said.
The Chinese-ruled territory has some of the most stringent COVID-19 rules in the world, with a ban on flights from nine countries including Australia and Britain, and hotel quarantine of up to two weeks for incoming travelers.
Hong Kong has also imposed a ban on gatherings of more than two people, while most public venues are closed, including beaches and playgrounds.
Many businesses across the city have been forced to shut, including gyms, restaurants, and bars, while others say they are living on borrowed time and need restrictions to ease immediately for survival.
Hong Kong has seen a net outflow of about 50,000 people so far this month, compared with more than 71,000 last month and nearly 17,000 in December before the fifth wave hit.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg and Reuters
About three dozen would-be asylum seekers from Russia found themselves blocked from entering the US on Friday while a group of Ukrainians flashed passports and were escorted across the border. The scene reflected a quiet, but unmistakable shift in the differing treatment of Russians and Ukrainians who enter Mexico as tourists and fly to Tijuana, hoping to enter the US for a chance at asylum. The Russians — 34 as of Friday — had been camped several days at the busiest US border crossing with Mexico, two days after local officials gently them to leave. They sat on mats and blankets, checking smartphones,
Japan’s military has spotted four large Russian amphibious warfare ships sailing close to its islands as they traveled west, possibly toward Europe, it said yesterday. Pictures of the amphibious transports, typically used for landing expeditionary forces, published by the Japanese Ministry of Defense showed what appeared to be military trucks loaded onto the deck of one of the vessels. Asked if the vessels could be bound for Ukraine, a ministry spokesman said: “We don’t know where they are heading, but their heading suggest it is possible.” A Japan Self-Defense Forces maritime patrol first detected the Russian vessels, which can carry dozens of tanks,
When Chilean scientist Osvaldo Ulloa led an expedition 8,000m under the sea to an area where no human had ever been, his team discovered microscopic organisms that generated more questions than answers. The January submarine expedition dove into the Atacama Trench, created by the meeting of two tectonic plates in the eastern Pacific Ocean. “We pulled off the feat of taking humans into the trench where no other human being had been before,” said Ulloa, the director of the Millennium Institute of Oceanography at the University of Concepcion. He was joined by US explorer Victor Vescovo and Millennium assistant director Ruben Escribano on
NORMAL LIFE FADING: People in Jilin Province need permission to leave their cities, Shenzhen has been shut down and workers are being locked in Shanghai buildings Chinese authorities reported 1,337 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 across dozens of cities yesterday as a fast-spreading stealth version of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 fuels China’s largest outbreak in two years. The majority of the new cases — 895 — were in far northeastern Jilin Province, where the COVID-19 task force effectively banned movement throughout the province. People can only leave the province or travel to another city with permission from the police, the government notice said. The surge is infecting people in cities ranging from Shenzhen to Qingdao on the coast, to Xingtai in the north, and the numbers