World News Quick Take

NORWAY

US military aircraft missing

Authorities were on Friday searching for a US Marine Corps aircraft that went missing during a training exercise. The military said that the Marine Osprey was reported missing when it did not make a scheduled arrival in Bodo. The civilian Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Northern Norway launched a search and rescue operation. Later the military said that “discoveries were made from the air” south of Bodo, adding the “due to the weather conditions, it has not been possible to enter the site.” The Marine Corps confirmed the incident on Twitter, saying that its cause is under investigation. Norway said the aircraft was participating in NATO’s regular Cold Response exercise.

INDONESIA

86% have virus antibodies

Jakarta estimates that 86.6 percent of the country’s population has COVID-19 antibodies, even though only about half of them have been fully vaccinated against the virus. The government held a seroprevalence survey in November and December last year to assess whether it can open its borders ahead the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin said in a statement on Friday. About 99.1 percent of people who have had two vaccine doses had COVID-19 antibodies, compared with 73.9 percent for the unvaccinated.

EAST TIMOR

Presidential vote under way

Citizens were at the polls yesterday to elect a new president, hoping that the most competitive election in the history of Southeast Asia’s youngest country will end a protracted political impasse. Voters lined up outside polling stations at the crack of dawn to choose between a record 16 candidates led by what many in the country see as revolutionary heroes, President Francisco Guterres and former president and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Jose Ramos-Horta. “I hope the leader that I have voted for can pay more attention to the education, infrastructure and farming sectors. I am very happy that I’ve voted for a candidate based on my consciousness,” Filomena Tavares Maria, 35, said as she waited at a polling station.

MIDDLE EAST

States seek energy security

Government ministers from Germany and Japan are heading to the Middle East to safeguard their energy security after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended global supplies. German Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck and Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi are set to hold separate meetings with officials in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates over the next several days. “The Russian war of aggression against Ukraine has put the issue of energy security at the center of international discussion,” Habeck said in a statement. Asian consumers are also grappling with tight energy markets. Hayashi is scheduled to visit the UAE today to meet with his counterpart as well as Emirati Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber. The small Persian Gulf nation provides about one-third of Japan’s oil imports.

COLOMBIA

Italian killed in shark attack

An Italian tourist died on Friday after being attacked by a shark off the coast of Colombia’s San Andres Island in the Caribbean Sea, local media reported. The 56-year-old man, identified by local media as Antonio Roseto Degli Abruzzi, was swimming near a cliff when he was bitten by the shark. The Teleislas channel said the unusual attack took place in an area with few swimmers, local media said.