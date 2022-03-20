NORWAY
US military aircraft missing
Authorities were on Friday searching for a US Marine Corps aircraft that went missing during a training exercise. The military said that the Marine Osprey was reported missing when it did not make a scheduled arrival in Bodo. The civilian Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Northern Norway launched a search and rescue operation. Later the military said that “discoveries were made from the air” south of Bodo, adding the “due to the weather conditions, it has not been possible to enter the site.” The Marine Corps confirmed the incident on Twitter, saying that its cause is under investigation. Norway said the aircraft was participating in NATO’s regular Cold Response exercise.
INDONESIA
86% have virus antibodies
Jakarta estimates that 86.6 percent of the country’s population has COVID-19 antibodies, even though only about half of them have been fully vaccinated against the virus. The government held a seroprevalence survey in November and December last year to assess whether it can open its borders ahead the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin said in a statement on Friday. About 99.1 percent of people who have had two vaccine doses had COVID-19 antibodies, compared with 73.9 percent for the unvaccinated.
EAST TIMOR
Presidential vote under way
Citizens were at the polls yesterday to elect a new president, hoping that the most competitive election in the history of Southeast Asia’s youngest country will end a protracted political impasse. Voters lined up outside polling stations at the crack of dawn to choose between a record 16 candidates led by what many in the country see as revolutionary heroes, President Francisco Guterres and former president and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Jose Ramos-Horta. “I hope the leader that I have voted for can pay more attention to the education, infrastructure and farming sectors. I am very happy that I’ve voted for a candidate based on my consciousness,” Filomena Tavares Maria, 35, said as she waited at a polling station.
MIDDLE EAST
States seek energy security
Government ministers from Germany and Japan are heading to the Middle East to safeguard their energy security after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended global supplies. German Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck and Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi are set to hold separate meetings with officials in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates over the next several days. “The Russian war of aggression against Ukraine has put the issue of energy security at the center of international discussion,” Habeck said in a statement. Asian consumers are also grappling with tight energy markets. Hayashi is scheduled to visit the UAE today to meet with his counterpart as well as Emirati Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber. The small Persian Gulf nation provides about one-third of Japan’s oil imports.
COLOMBIA
Italian killed in shark attack
An Italian tourist died on Friday after being attacked by a shark off the coast of Colombia’s San Andres Island in the Caribbean Sea, local media reported. The 56-year-old man, identified by local media as Antonio Roseto Degli Abruzzi, was swimming near a cliff when he was bitten by the shark. The Teleislas channel said the unusual attack took place in an area with few swimmers, local media said.
Japan’s military has spotted four large Russian amphibious warfare ships sailing close to its islands as they traveled west, possibly toward Europe, it said yesterday. Pictures of the amphibious transports, typically used for landing expeditionary forces, published by the Japanese Ministry of Defense showed what appeared to be military trucks loaded onto the deck of one of the vessels. Asked if the vessels could be bound for Ukraine, a ministry spokesman said: “We don’t know where they are heading, but their heading suggest it is possible.” A Japan Self-Defense Forces maritime patrol first detected the Russian vessels, which can carry dozens of tanks,
NORMAL LIFE FADING: People in Jilin Province need permission to leave their cities, Shenzhen has been shut down and workers are being locked in Shanghai buildings Chinese authorities reported 1,337 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 across dozens of cities yesterday as a fast-spreading stealth version of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 fuels China’s largest outbreak in two years. The majority of the new cases — 895 — were in far northeastern Jilin Province, where the COVID-19 task force effectively banned movement throughout the province. People can only leave the province or travel to another city with permission from the police, the government notice said. The surge is infecting people in cities ranging from Shenzhen to Qingdao on the coast, to Xingtai in the north, and the numbers
Vietnam yesterday announced an end to its quarantine mandate for international travelers, as it is seeking to restart its tourism industry after two years of strict COVID-19 restrictions. The only virus-related requirement for visitors would be a negative COVID-19 test, the Vietnamese Ministry of Health said in a statement. The country’s tourism sector was worth up to US$32 billion a year before the COVID-19 pandemic, but it ground to a standstill after the virus emerged and the Vietnamese government restricted travel. Virus curbs have slowly been eased in the past few months, with visitors trickling back in since November last year to play